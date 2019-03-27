Olathe earns Greenest City Award

Olathe deemed greenest city in Kansas
Olathe is the 2019 Kansas winner of the Greenest City Award given by Insurify. This honor goes to the city in each state with the most environmentally conscious living and driving practices.
Cities were awarded higher scores for having eco-conscious driving practices, green vehicle features, low urban sprawl, healthy air quality, dedicated park space and renewable electricity programs.
“Our natural environment is a finite and precious resource,” said Insurify CEO Snejina Zacharia. “Appreciating and protecting it is a virtue, and those who practice it should be recognized.”
Columbia earned the award in Missouri.
Sunflower Road bridge to be replaced in Edgerton
The Kansas Department of Transportation is starting work this spring to replace the Sunflower Road Bridge over Interstate 35 in Edgerton.
According to a city news release, the new bridge will consist of one lane in each direction with a center left turn lane at each ramp extending across the bridge. KDOT’s total cost for the project is $8.5 million.
Pyramid Contractors Inc. is expected to begin construction in early April and finish in late December.
Sunflower Road over I-35 will be closed all during construction. In addition, the northbound Sunflower Road exit from I-35, as well as the northbound entrance to I-35 from Sunflower Road, will close for about four months. After the northbound ramps reopen, the corresponding southbound ramps will close for roughly four months.
Snow day revises high school schedule
The Olathe School District has announced additional schedule changes for high school students because of an additional snow day taken on Feb. 27.
April 12, previously a teacher training day, is now a full day of class time for students. With that change, and forgiveness hours from the state, the May 22 finals day has been reversed back to a half day. Professional development will continue as planned on April 12 for elementary and middle school staffers, so those students will be out of school that day.
High school students already are coming to school 10 minutes earlier than normal to recoup some of the time lost from previous snow days. The traditional late start on Thursdays also has been eliminated.
The latest changes affect only high school students. The elementary and middle schools will stick with their current schedules.
Trail affected by bridge repairs
Olathe has closed a section of the Eastbrook Trail from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for bridge repairs.
That stretch of recreational trail is east of Greenwood Street between the Hagan and Rene street access points. The work should be finished by April 5, weather permitting.
New construction in Olathe
Olathe’s most recent newsletter highlights three construction projects underway:
▪ A four-story hotel at Kansas10 Highway and Ridgeview Road, next to the Olathe Soccer Complex. The hotel is expected to open in July with 93 rooms to serve the soccer complex and nearby convention center.
▪ Johnson County’s new Medical Examiner facility near 119th Street and Sunset Drive. It should be completed next year.
▪ An office building set to open in July at the northeast corner of 119th Street and Ridgeview Road. It will house a new Olathe Health facility and Ridgeview Eye Care, which is moving from a nearby building.
New Deal art to be discussed
Historian Kara Heitz and filmmaker Graham Carrol will talk about New Deal-era works of art in Kansas beginning at 2 p.m. March 30 at the Olathe Downtown Library, 201 E. Park St.
Among the topics is the library’s “post office” mural created during that period by Albert T. Reid. It’s displayed outside the library’s Prairie Room.
History teacher honored
Olathe Northwest High School history teacher Jon Krug has been named the Outstanding Teacher of American History by the Olathe Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
“I am very honored to have been selected,” Krug said in a news release. “Throughout my 38 years in education, I have always attempted to teach my students the application of history into their respective present world and lives.”
