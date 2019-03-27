Competition for young performers, artists prove Olathe’s Got Talent

During Olathe’s Got Talent , Tristan Jenkins, 11, was selected by the judges for the event’s top prize, the Simmons Bank Showstopper Award. Kris Kirkes, the bank’s branch manager and current governor of the Kansas District 37 Optimist International, presented a scholarship for $1,500 to Jenkins, who choreographed and performed a musical number to Friend Like Me from “Aladdin.” Courtesy photo