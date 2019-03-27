Competition for young performers, artists prove Olathe’s Got Talent

Pablo Picasso said, “The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.”
On March 22, 33 young performers and visual artists gave fully of their talents and gifts during the ninth annual Olathe’s Got Talent competition, held at the Bell Cultural Events Center.
“Students with artistic expression inspire our community with their art,” said Jamie Wooten, event director. “The students in this competition learn to work on their artistic gifts, while being leaders in their schools and beyond. They impact the community with their talents.”
Organized by the Olathe Noon Optimists and the Bell Cultural Events Center at Mid-America Nazarene University, Olathe’s Got Talent provides an opportunity for young people, ages 7 to 19, to experience the unfolding of their artistic talents and dreams.
“The progression of these young artists from auditions in February to performance night is transformational,” Wooten said. “Beginning at auditions through the final performance, we give feedback to assist them in their performance skills.”
With the encouragement and guidance of creative professionals such as Wooten, participants cultivate and polish their skills, while developing stage presence and confidence. They perform in follow-up events throughout the year and are also compete for scholarships.
A premier arts funding leader in Kansas, Olathe’s Got Talent and its sponsors have presented more than $55,000 scholarships in the visual and performing arts since 2011, including $8,500 in awards this year.
Olathe’s Got Talent was the inspiration of Olathe Noon Optimists Club Director Ruth Nelson.
“The Optimists like to work with kids, and I felt we wanted to develop a more hands-on event for Olathe’s kids,” Nelson said. “There was a need in the arts and I wanted to create more community awareness for the arts. Olathe’s Got Talent gets others out in the community to see the performers, validates teachers, the work the students are doing and the parents who support their kids in the arts.
“Also, I knew we had some exceptional young talent in our community.”
One of those exceptionally talented young people is 11-year-old Tristan Jenkins. On Saturday, Jenkins’ musical theater performance captured the votes of the judges and hearts of the audience, as he was selected the winner of the evening’s top prize.
Before Tristan headed center stage to accept the Showstopper Award, he stopped to share a congratulatory hug with his younger sister and fellow performer, Brooke, 9. Brooke, who was the recipient of this year’s Fan Favorite Award, is one of Tristan’s biggest fans and her admiration is reciprocated.
Over the last several years, the brother and sister have worked together to refine their music and dance performances. They are dedicated to their art and, likewise, to lifting each other up through the joys and challenges of the process.
“We practice together and critique each other a lot,” Tristan said. “Brooke is super intelligent and when she gives me critiques, she is so loving and gives me a hug.”
Tristan’s passion for musical theater was ignited three years ago, during a performance in a production at the family’s church. Saturday’s event was his first competition. He also created the complex choreography for his energetic song and tap routine to “Friend Like Me” from “Aladdin.”
“With music and dance, I can express myself and my feelings,” he said. “The two best feelings I bring to the audience are a lot of joy and happiness.”
As young artists like the Jenkins siblings make self-discoveries, grow their talents and create community with their gifts, they are also building a legacy for the future.
“I want our kids to see that, no matter what they’re doing now or in the future, or whether the arts become a career, they can continue to use and enjoy their talent throughout their lifetimes,” Nelson said.
2019 Olathe’s Got Talent winners
▪ Performing arts awards
$1,500 Simmons Bank Showstopper Award: Tristan Jenkins
$1,000 Olathe Health Award: Maddy Tyson
$1,000 Heise-Meyer Award: Triple Deluxe (barbershop quartet)
$1,000 Enterprise Bank & Trust Award: Kalista Brown
$1,000 Upfield Award: Sophia Hoehn
$250 Fan Favorite Award: Brooke Jenkins
▪ Visual arts awards
$1,000 Cohen-Esrey Award: Adam Peet
$1,000 Olathe Noon Optimists Award: Aidan Sherrill
$1,000 JCCC Scholarship: Abbey Martin
Olathe Lincoln Ford was the presenting sponsor.
Students ages 7 to 19 who reside within the Olathe Public School District and who attend public, private or homeschools are eligible to apply individually, or as a group, in the Olathe’s Got Talent performance category. The visual arts and video category is open to juniors and seniors who attend one of the five Olathe School District high schools. Applications for next year’s Olathe’s Got Talent will be available after January 2020.
