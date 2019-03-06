Fests, events and exhibits in the Kansas City metro area

March 9 - 10
Book Signing: Join Angela Cervantes for a reading before book signing. Some of her work includes “Gaby Lost and Found,” and “Allie First and Last.” March 9, 1 to 3 p.m., March 10, 2-4 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 5000 W. 119th St. Leawood.
March 7 - 10
America and Leavenworth Kennel Club Dog Show: More than 1,000 purebred dogs representing 150 or more breeds including some winners from this year’s Westminster Kennel Club show in New York, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hale Arena, American Royal Complex, free, heartofamerickc.org.
March 12
Understanding and Reacting to the Opioid Crisis: Presented by Bob Twillman and Kimberly Nelson, LAC, who will speak and answer questions, 7 to 9 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 5400 W. 75th St. Prairie Village, 913-432-5573.
Free Seminar: Topic is the need for planning who is eligible for Medicaid benefits, protection of the house and family farm, permitted transfers of assets and using trust to protect your assets, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Matt Ross Community Center, Crown Room, 8101 Marty St., Overland Park, 913-333-3532.
March 16
Annual St. Patrick’s Tejano Oldies Dinner and Dance: Music by Las Estrellas, DJ Bobby C, includes meal along with music, raffles and silent auction, proceeds to benefit Fiesta Hispana 2019, Guardian Angels, 4232 Mercier St., Kansas City, $15 advance, $20, 913-927-2466 or 816-807-9866.
March 16-24
“Inherit the Wind”: A play about the often debated relationship between faith and science, March 16 and 23 at 7:30 p.m., March 17 and 24 at 2 p.m., The White Theatre, Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City, 5801 W. 115th St. Overland Park, $14 to $30, 913-327-8054 or TheWhiteTheatre.org.
March 17
St. Patrick’s Day Dueling Pianos: Sing, dance, drink and be Irish, sounds from the 1950s through now, 2 to 5 p.m., Holy Field Vineyard & Winery, 18807 158th St. Basehor, Kan., $7.
March 18
Johnson County Association of Retired School Personnel: Guest speaker Eric Anderson, Onward Haskell, The Making of an Indian Nations University, followed by a business meeting, 10 a.m. to noon, Asbury United Methodist Church, 5400 W. 75th St., Prairie Village, 913-681-2759.
March 20
Overland Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Leadership Series: Features Ed O’Malley, president and CEO, Kansas Leadership Center will share insights on career and success, 7:30 to 9 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Kansas City-Overland Park, $30 members, $40 others, 913-491-3600 or cfritzwatson@opchamber.org.
Dining to Donate: Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 20 percent of all lunch and dinner sales will be donated to the good works of the sisters, Jaspers, 1201 W 103rd St., Kansas City, 816-941-6600 or jasperskc.com.
Goldenberg Duo Concert: Susan is a violinist with the Kansas City Symphony. William, her brother, is a professor of piano, noon, Spencer Museum of Art, 1301 Mississippi Ave., Lawrence, free, 785-864-4710.
March 21
Ostomy Support Group: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Turning Point, 8900 State Line Road, Suite 240, Overland Park, 913-588-8004 or ostomy@kumc.edu.
Goldenberg Duo Concert: Susan is a violinist with the Kansas City Symphony. William, her brother, is a distinguished professor of piano, 12:10 p.m., University of St. Mary, 4100 S. Fourth, Walnut Room, Leavenworth, free, 800-752-7043.
March 23
Legislative Breakfast: Designed to enhance the communication and exchange of information between the business community and the Johnson County state legislative delegation. Discussion on issues and current updates, 7:30 to 9 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Kansas City-Overland Park, 10100 College Blvd., Overland Park, 913-491-3600 or emurray@opchamber.org.
March 24
Knights of Columbus Pancake Breakfast: Proceeds to benefit Christ the King School eighth-grade graduation, 8 a.m. to noon, Darvin Hall, 7846 Leavenworth Road, Kansas City, Kan.
April 6
Frida Style Exhibition Premiere: Features live music, cocktails, food, performance by Vanessa Severo who portrays Frida Kahlo, 6 to 10 p.m., Powell Gardens, 1609 NW U.S. Highway 50, Kingsville, $50, 816-697-2700.
April 9
Evangelical Society Lecture: The Rev. Kevin M. Watson will be the featured guest speaker, who will focus on Christian formation and discipleship from a Wesleyan perspective, 11 a.m., Wesley Covenant Chapel, Saint Paul School of Theology, 13720 Roe Ave., Building C, Leawood, 913-253-5023.
April 13
I am hope Benefit: Evening Under the Stars, AM Dom Foundation presents a silent auction, appetizers, cash bar, live music and door prizes, proceeds to benefit families that have children receiving cancer treatment at metro hospitals, I AM Dom helps families who have children on the oncology unit of Children’s Mercy and are having financial difficulties, 6 to 11 p.m., Pierson Community Center, 1800 S. 55th Street, Kansas City, Kan., $20 to $50, eventbrite.
