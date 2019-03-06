Indian Creek Library focuses on fun, educational programs for home-schoolers

There’s a secret to getting ice cubes to stick to a string without any glue, but you might have to ask a 6-year-old to tell you. Late in February, a group of about 15 elementary-aged children learned a few things about frozen fun at Olathe’s Indian Creek Library as part of an ice science program for home-schoolers.
Librarian Rosemary Kasten got the idea from one of the newer science books at the library. The recent snow and ice storms did help set the mood.
“I did not expect the weather to match so nicely,” she said.
Ice science is just one of the programs Kasten does that are aimed at home-schooled children, from kindergarten to fifth-grade. She tries to put together something that will be accessible to a broad range of ages so that it’s easier for families to bring multiple siblings together.
“I try to a variety every year. We’ll have some that are art-focused. We usually do a Lego program or two. It just depends on what pops out at me,” Kasten said.
In the fall, she had a guest speaker come out from Ernie Miller Nature Center to talk with the kids about different symbols of Kansas. Other programs might be craft- or math-oriented.
“They come out with some little bit of knowledge that they didn’t have when they went in,” Kasten said.
The program in late February didn’t have a specific curriculum; it was more about the hands-on experience.
“I don’t consider myself to be a teacher, so I don’t expect them to have a whole list of things they’ve learned, but I want them to know that science can be incorporated into almost anything in life, and a lot of it is just about experimentation and seeing what happens,” Kasten said.
Ice fishing kicked off the afternoon — but Kasten didn’t need a lake for this one. The idea was to get several ice cubes to stick to a string so when it’s held up, they all hang down, like a string of lights.
Part of the attraction of an activity like this one is its simple ingredients: string, ice cubes, water and salt.
Once the kids had taken in the point that salt can help melt ice, it was on to the next activity — rescuing a Lego person who had been frozen in a muffin-sized block of ice.
“The hard part is if you leave the salt on too long, it melts too much and then you can’t scrape it off. It gets lopsided,” said 9-year-old Titus Wolfe of Olathe. “I think it was easier for Tony Stark to do in the movies, saving Captain America.”
Seven-year-old Olathe resident Kaelyn Vardijan rescued her Lego person, but it ended up losing a leg to the ice block.
Ice and salt can do more than rescue frozen toys, and the sweetest activity was last. Using a couple of plastic bags, ice, salt and a mixture of half and half, sugar and vanilla, the kids made their own ice cream.
Instead of just sitting down and shaking the bagged mixture, the kids tried tossing the bag up in the air. A couple of the kids took a fleece blanket, wrapped a few of the bags inside then each took an end of the blanket and shook it.
At the end, they did get their ice cream and said it was worth the work.
