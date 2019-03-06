For fourth-grader, Olathe spelling bee win worthy of ‘soiree’

Definition: It’s the number of times this year’s Olathe Public Schools Spelling Bee had to be rescheduled as a result of all the snow and ice. F-O-U-R.
The weather finally held Tuesday night when 46 competitors, ranging from third to eighth grade, gathered at Santa Fe Trail Middle School for a contest that lasted just over three hours.
By 8:20 p.m., they were down to eight competitors, but it took almost another hour to get a winner. Fourth-grader Manu Sripathi of Regency Place Elementary School and seventh-grader Eva Smith of Summit Trail Middle School went head-to-head in a final that lasted so long, organizers ran out of words.
In the final, the two final competitors alternate spelling words until someone gets a word wrong. The other person must spell that word right, then also spell an additional word. Seven times in the final, either Manu or Eva spelled a word incorrectly, but the other was also unable to spell it.
Some of the final stumpers included “litigious,” “drahthaar” and “lycee.” Earlier in the bee, competitors correctly spelled a number of unusual words, such as “witloof,” “quisling” and “cringle.”
After a break to source more words, the two finalists came back, and Manu won, spelling both “soiree” and “epistle” correctly.
His advice to fellow spellers? “Always try hard, and no matter how many times you get it wrong, don’t give up,” Manu said.
Sushma Sripathi, Manu’s mother, said she was worried that the bee was in the evening and might go past his normal bedtime, especially on a school night. The weather gave all the competitors a gift Wednesday with a snow day to let them sleep late.
Last year, Manu took third place, his father Raj Sripathi said, and he just wanted to do better than that this year.
At one point during the competition, there was a question over whether fourth-grader Luis Pallares had repeated a letter when pausing to think, then resuming spelling. Judges turned to an instant replay, courtesy of a tablet that was recording each speller, and decided that he had indeed repeated the letter, spelling “percolate” incorrectly.
There are a lot of rules in the spelling bee. You can ask for the word’s definition, language of origin and have it used in a sentence. Or, as fifth-grader Arishika Sri Kanna did, you can cut to the chase and just ask, “Can I have all the information?”
Each student had different ways of preparing for the bee. Eva said she reads a lot of books. Right now, she’s working her way through “Great Expectations.”
“It helps, because you see a lot of words you wouldn’t see otherwise,” she said.
It doesn’t have to be Charles Dickens to help your spelling. Mona Outhonesak said her daughter, Arraya, learned a lot of words from reading the Harry Potter books. Arraya made it to the fifth round of the bee.
Manu said his father helped quiz him with up to 600 words a day.
Megan Smith said her daughter, fifth-grader Evelyn Smith, had her friends quiz her from the Merriam-Webster word lists during recess at school.
“She said, ‘Mom, they circled the ones they didn’t know how to pronounce, so we need to do those,’” Megan Smith said.
Helping to judge this year’s bee was 2015’s National Spelling Bee co-champion Vanya Shivashankar, now a senior at Olathe North High School. She also helped judge last year’s district bee.
The Kansas City Star sponsored the spelling bee.
