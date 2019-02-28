Olathe high schools to start 10 minutes earlier in fourth quarter

Earlier start for high-schoolers
Because of the frequent snow days this winter, high school students in the Olathe School District will see a number of changes beginning on March 18 after spring break, including an earlier start to the school day:
▪ High schools will be in session on March 18, which was previously designated as a staff development day. March 18 remains a staff development day in the middle and elementary schools, however.
▪ The school day will start 10 minutes earlier, at 7:50 a.m.
▪ Late-start Thursdays have been eliminated, so classes will begin at 7:50 a.m.
▪ The schedule for May 22, the second day of finals, will change from a half day to a full day.
The changes were made at the high school level because the elementary and middle school — at least before the Feb. 27 inclement weather day — were within the number of student contact hours required by the state. The high schools were not.
The district added the extra minutes before the school day, rather than after, to avoid disrupting bus schedules and pushing back the elementary dismissal time.
Olathe North wins state Scholars Bowl
The Olathe North High School Scholars Bowl team recently earned the Kansas 6A state championship.
“We are so proud of our Scholars Bowl team for this wonderful accomplishment,” Olathe North coach Amy Clement said. “This is only the third year Olathe North has had a Scholars Bowl team. We have great seniors and many strong returning players and we are excited to see what next year brings.”
The team consists of 30 students, but only six students can compete in a tournament.
City ranks high in citizen satisfaction
With a 93 percent rating, Olathe led the nation in citizen satisfaction with the overall quality of city services among the roughly 900 communities surveyed by the ETC Institute, the city said.
In addition, satisfaction with value for tax dollars stood at 68 percent, compared to the national average of 38 percent and the Kansas City area average of 45 percent.
Olathe also ranked first in the nation for cities more than 100,000 people for “quality of customer service received from city employees,” scoring 84 percent. The Kansas City area averaged 56 percent and the national average was 45 percent.
And the highest priority for the citizens who were surveyed? Traffic flow, cited by 61 percent, and maintenance of city streets, buildings and facilities, cited by 56 percent.
The full survey report can be found at visit OlatheKS.org.
New resources for auto tech students
Students at the Olathe Advanced Technical Center now have a new Ford vehicle on which to learn, as well as a company’s online training package.
Ford Tech Placement Specialist Marcus Hicks worked to secure both the car and the Ford Online training package for students and staff. He is a member of the tech center’s Business Advisory Board.
“We are honored to receive this car as it will provide our students with an opportunity to work with newer automotive technology,” said Amy Stolz, administrator of the Olathe Advanced Technical Center. “We are so appreciative of all that Ford and Olathe Ford have provided to our instructors and students.”
Women’s history panel March 3
For Women’s History Month, the Indian Creek Library is hosting a panel discussion from 3 to 4 p.m. March 3 by local women leaders.
Panelists represent a variety of organizations, including El Centro, Inc., Johnson County K-State Research and Extension; the KindCraft community service organization, the Boy Scouts of America and the city of Olathe, Registration is not required.
