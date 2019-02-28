Kansas School for the Deaf takes fourth place in academic bowl

The lesson high school students at the Midwest Regional Academic Bowl most want people to come away with was summed up by 18-year-old competitor Rachel Taylor.
“Deaf students know the same things hearing people do,” she said.
The competition, held in late February, brought together deaf and partially deaf high school students from as far away as Ontario and New Mexico to contend for a spot at nationals in April.
After eight matches, the Kansas School for the Deaf took fourth place out of 19, behind teams from Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. The top four teams from each of four regional competitions will go on to compete in Washington, D.C., along with four wildcard teams.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
According to coach Scott Plummer, it will be the fifth time KSD has sent a team to the national academic bowl. Gallaudet University sponsors both the regional and national competitions, including transportation costs for the teams.
Teams sit at two tables with a judge and scorekeeper between them. With the questions projected on a big screen, teams start off with a lightning round, where anyone can hit the light-up buzzer. The person answering writes down the answer and passes it to the end of the table, where it’s projected on the screen.
The judge holds up either a green “yes” sign or a red “no” sign; if it’s the latter, the other team gets a chance to answer. A correct answer leads to a bonus question and a chance for additional points. In the second round, a specific team member must answer the question with no conferring. For the third round, the team works as a group, answering 10 questions in two minutes on a single subject and submitting those answers at the end of the round.
The questions cover a wide range of topics, from current events like the recent government shutdown to algebra problems to literature.
Team members Josh Brodie, Rachel Taylor, Taylor Wise and Sethan Rolofson have been practicing after school three or four times a week since August. Sometimes, they Skype with other teams to have a practice match. In November, they won the Great Plains Academic Bowl tournament.
Although some schools have a class during the school day to study for the competition, at KSD, all the preparation of memorizing thousands of facts is extracurricular. It’s also a smaller school, with about 150 students from early childhood to high school. Students can dual-enroll with KSD and the Olathe Public Schools or study at KSD full-time.
Many deaf students around the country feel isolated in their home communities, and this is a chance to change that. On some teams, each member comes from a different school if they’re not at a school where there are a lot of other deaf students.
The competition “opens their eyes to the world. The deaf world seems small, but when they get to meet so many other people, that’s a huge benefit,” Plummer said.
Samantha Beaver, youth program coordinator at Gallaudet, has also seen the social benefits of the competition.
“Back at home, they might feel very lonely. They’re the only person they know who uses sign language. … I’ve seen a lot of students just blossom,” she said.
Besides being fun for the competitors, the academic bowl serves another purpose.
“It’s a chance to show America that we’re smart,” said 18-year-old Josh Brodie. “We have all these teams that are smart, and we have all these players with different skills.”
Brodie has been part of the team for four years, and his older brother was also part of the team in previous years.
“I love academic bowl. It’s part of who I am,” said Brodie, who is a senior at both the Kansas School for the Deaf and Olathe Northwest High School
He’s made friends from California, Arkansas, Chicago and more places through the competition but also connected with fellow team members at his own school.
“I like the team-building, the bond that we have as a team,” he said.
The teen likes academic bowl so much that he often studies for the competition before he studies for his regular classes, noted Chris and Gini Brodie, his parents.
“It’s a place where he can be a leader. Sometimes, people look at deaf people as having a disability, but here, they’re in their element,” said Gini Brodie. “They can excel and do all the things their peers do.”
Comments