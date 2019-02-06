18 Olathe North High School students have been named KC Scholars

Calling Gardner Edgerton kindergartners
Each Gardner Edgerton elementary school will host Kindergarten Round Up at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 for students who will enter kindergarten in the fall and their parents.
To be eligible for kindergarten, children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31. Required for enrollment are a state-issued birth certificate, a physical and an official record of required immunizations.
To make a reservation, call the child’s school or visit usd231.com, find appropriate school page and complete the kindergarten survey.
The same website contains a school locator link for those who aren’t sure which school their child will attend. To find the locator, click on the Kindergarten Round Up announcement under News.
KC Scholars at Olathe North
Eighteen Olathe North High School students have been named KC Scholars for traditional students. The program awards 250 such scholarships — as high as $10,000 a year for up to five years — to students in the Kansas City area.
Seven of the 18 recipients were named for the University of Missouri-Columbia: Avneet Bhullar, Jessica Delgadillo, Jared Henderson, Ngan Ngo, Dianna Pina, Juana TorresCruz and Tsega Wolde.
The others are Alla-Amin Abdullahi, Fernando Chagoya-Martinez, Nicholas Gerhold, Carter Hicks, Sireen Kenana, Sofia Martinez Manuel, Mikaela Rosse Navarro, Zashary Ramos-Sandoval, Naima Warsame, Katy Wright and Agel Yor.
Blood drive at Indian Creek Library
The Red Cross will conduct a community blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Indian Creek Library, 13511 S. Mur-Len Road.
Go to RedCrossBlood.org for eligibility requirements and to schedule an appointment.
Check out some fine student art
Visitors to the Olathe School District Education Center can see the artwork of elementary schoolchildren in the district.
Dozens of 2-D and 3-D artworks, created by kids in kindergarten through fifth grade, will be on display through March 8. Self-portraits, nature scenes, animals, landscapes and food are among the topics.
The exhibit is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays at 14160 S. Black Bob Road.
Math wings champs
Cedar Creek and Regency Place elementary schools took top honors in the 2019 Olathe Elementary Math Wings competition in January.
Cedar Creek and Regency Place tied for for first place in the fourth-grade division. Cedar Creek team members Bryce Bogert, Samantha Lybarger and Keaden Yim were coached by Casie Olderding. Representing Regency Place were fourth-graders Mahi Kohli, Anjali Krishnakumar and Riya Mazumdar. Their coaches are Katie Auld and Staci Andersen.
Auld and Andersen also coached the Regency Place’s fifth-grade team, which stood alone at the top of that division. Team members were Nicholas Hammond, Jack Kennedy and Grady Waddell.
Olathe Math Wings is an after-school math club that provides an additional learning opportunity for students and is open to all students in the fourth and fifth grades.
Pancakes with the Presidents
The Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm will offer visitors a chance later this month to eat pancakes and get their pictures taken with Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.
“Pancakes with the Presidents” is scheduled from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Feb. 23 at the historic site, 1200 E. Kansas City Road in Olathe.
The cost is $8 for those 3 and up. That includes a craft and admission to Winter on The Farm, a special event beginning at 10 a.m. that highlights winter farm activities in the 1860s.
Register by Feb. 22 at mahaffie.org.
Get help with tax returns
Through April 15, AARP Tax-Aide will provides free tax help and preparation at the Olathe Downtown Library for taxpayers in the low- and middle-income ranges, particularly those 60 and older. Taxpayers can use the service if they aren’t retirees or members of AARP.
The assistance is offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at the Olathe Downtown Library, 201 E. Park St. Visit KSTaxAide.com to make an appointment. Walk-ins will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Used book sale this weekend
A book sale organized by the Friends of the Olathe Public Library continues through Feb. 10 at the library’s Teen Commons, 16160 W. 135th St.
Sale hours were scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 8-9. In addition, customers can stop by from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 10 for a “Sack Sale” where they can fill a sack for $6. If they buy two sacks, they get four more for free.
Art talk at library
Nashville-based ceramics artist Gary L. White will visit Olathe’s Indian Creek Library at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10 to discuss his art and methods, his multi-ethnic heritage and the geography that inspires his sculptures. The library is at 13511 S. Mur-Len Road.
