Gardner Edgerton School District names teacher of year candidates

Teacher of the Year candidates announced
The Gardner Edgerton School District has chosen 11 veteran educators — one from each school — to represent the district in the state-sponsored Kansas Teacher of the Year program:
▪ Edgerton Elementary: Kelly Erickson, early childhood.
▪ Gardner Elementary: Joy Dwyer, math specialist.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
▪ Grand Star Elementary: Laura Scoma, third grade.
▪ Madison Elementary: Lacy Hinkle, inter-related.
▪ Moonlight Elementary: April Meyer, first grade.
▪ Nike Elementary: Mandi Hodo, reading specialist.
▪ Sunflower Elementary: Betsy Beverage, first grade.
▪ Pioneer Ridge Middle School: Sarah VanDeBerghe, communications.
▪ Trail Ridge Middle School: Kristen Gore, seventh grade science.
▪ Wheatridge Middle School: Amy Scheuer, fifth grade.
▪ Gardner Edgerton High School: Julie Gillette, English language arts.
Household hazardous waste disposal
Residents from across Johnson County can dispose of old paint cans, gas and oil, chemicals, pesticides and other household hazardous waste at Olathe’s drop-off location, which is open the second Saturday of each month.
The next free event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at 1420 S. Robinson Drive. No appointment is necessary, but people should bring a photo ID and label items not in their original containers.
For a full list of acceptable items, go to olatheks.org.
State board hears from local student
Gardner Edgerton High School senior Shae Stamps, who is the Kansas state DECA president, attended the Citizenship Day Celebration in Topeka in mid- January. She gave a presentation to the Kansas Board of Education on “How does your Career Technical Student Organization help you to become career ready?”
Student bound for Disney Dreamers Academy
Akerth Jain, freshman at Olathe North High School, is among 100 students nationwide chosen to participate in the Disney Dreamers Academy to be held March 21-24 at Walt Disney World Resort. During the academy, students will attend career workshops and develop skills such as interviewing, networking and dressing for success.
Comments