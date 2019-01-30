‘Portrait of Graduate’ helps guide Olathe School District’s vision

It’s an old saying, but generally true: If you don’t know where you’re going, it’s hard to get there.
As a result of a conversation begun last fall, the Olathe School District now has a specific vision for where it’s going every time a new student enrolls. It has come up with a visual road map called the Portrait of the Graduate.
“The Portrait of a Graduate encompasses the community’s collective vision for our students,” the district said in a news release. “Now more than ever, that learning experience must not only provide for the acquisition of rigorous academic content, it must also be more intentional about fostering critical thinking, encompass specific 21st century skills, and habits of mind needed to navigate and thrive in a complex, rapidly changing world.”
Represented in the dialogue were were communities of faith, businesses, higher education, community members at large, social service agencies, district and school leaders, families, teachers and students. The process was branded #theirfuture2032, reflecting the year in which next fall’s new kindergartners will graduate.
Among the competencies included in the Portrait of a Graduate: critical thinking and problem-solving; creativity and innovation; initiative and self direction; resilience and social and emotional well-being; communication; and social and cross-cultural skills.
Those competencies will drive an update to the district’s strategic plan, which will guide the district’s work in the future.
