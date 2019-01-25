Olathe Public Library displays schools’ winning MLK pieces

LyLena Estabine of Olathe Northwest High School won “best in show” honors for her multi-media entry in this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. visual and written arts contest.
More than 4,600 entries were received from Olathe middle and high school students on the theme of “Ending Silence.” The winners were announced at the citywide Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Jan. 20. Many entries will be on display in the downtown Olathe Public Library through Feb. 18.
The full list of winners:
▪ Middle School Visual Arts: Erin Schaper’s art class at Indian Trail, first; Ainsley Steenhard of Frontier Trail, second; Abigail Hubbard of Frontier Trail and Kaylee Howell of Chisholm Trail, tied for third.
▪ Middle School Multi-Media: Blue Diamonds Dance Team of Prairie Trail, first; Evan Stanfield, Evan McDowell, Colin Guerra and Andrew Rhodes of Chisholm Trail, second; Ben Dresbach of Summit Trail, third.
▪ Middle School Writing; Waentana Alebchew of Frontier Trail, first; Kalkiedan Kassa of Santa Fe Trail, second; Karissa Rangel of Chisholm Trail, third.
▪ High School Visual Arts: Bennett Junkins of Olathe South, first; Adam Shinski of Olathe Northwest, second; Jenna Lindsey of Olathe Northwest, third.
▪ High School Multi-Media: LyLena Estabine of Olathe Northwest, first; McKenna Cowles of Olathe South, second; Hadley Olson of Olathe Northwest, third.
▪ High School Writing: Taylor Duncan of Olathe South, first; Dallas Rogers of Olathe Northwest, second; Mandi Marstall of Olathe South, third.
Two schools were recognized for the highest participation in their category. Oregon Trail Middle School’s entries amounted to 128 percent of the student enrollment because some students submitted more than one entry. A total of 38.5 percent of students participated at Olathe West High, which became a repeat winner of the participation award.
