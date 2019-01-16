The city is picking up large tree limbs at the end of the month

Free limb pickup in Olathe
In the aftermath of heavy snow, the city of Olathe is picking up large tree limbs for free. Residents should place the limbs at the curb by Jan. 28.
Crews began sweeping neighborhoods this week and will continue through the end of the month. The pickup is for large limbs only. Cut them into lengths of 15 feet or less so they can fit in the trucks.
Learn more about additional disposal options at OlatheKS.org.
Day of service to honor King
In addition to the citywide Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Jan. 20, the city library system has scheduled a day of service on Jan. 21, the federal holiday honoring the civil rights leader.
Family friendly projects for non-profits are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the downtown location, 201 E. Park St. The American Red Cross has organized a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Indian Creek Library, 13511 S. Mur-Len Road. Blood donors can make an appointment after entering an Olathe ZIP code at www.redcrossblood.org.
Both locations will collect non-perishable food for Harvesters from Jan. 19 through Feb. 19.
The Jan. 20 celebration will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at Mid-America Nazarene University’s Bell Cultural Arts Center, 2030 E. College Way. Speakers include Sunayana Dumala, founder of the Forever Welcome Facebook community, and Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree. Dumala was widowed several years ago in an Olathe hate crime that targeted two Garmin engineers.
A public reception will begin at 2:30 p.m., featuring student artwork and music.
Gardner Edgerton growth predicted
Enrollment in the Gardner Edgerton School District is expected to surpass 6,500 students in August 2023, according to a preliminary report from demographer Rob Schwartz of RSP and Associates.
Schwartz provided the estimate to the school board this month.
After a slight decline in enrollment this school year, the prediction is for the district to grow by 50 to 100 students in each of the next five years.
Olathe educator’s prize is worth $20,000
As one of the 10 grand prize winners of the Crayola Thank a Teacher Sweepstakes, Deirdre Zongker has brought about $20,000 to Olathe North High School.
Zongker, facilitator of the school district’s Distinguished Scholars Academy, received $1,000 from Crayola, while Olathe North won a year’s worth of Crayola products, $9,000 for professional development and $10,000 for classroom makeovers.
Akerth Jain, a freshman at Olathe North, submitted Zongker’s name for consideration.
“What has and will stay with me is the kind words Akerth wrote,” Zongker said. “It reminds me that the work we do every day — even something minor we may not think about — has lasting and profound effects on students that we may, or more often may never, know. That’s incredibly powerful.”
Kindergarten Round-Up in Olathe
The Olathe School District has scheduled Kindergarten Round-Up — a drop-in enrollment activity for children who will enter kindergarten in the fall — for 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 21 in each elementary school. Current kindergarten students will not be in class that day.
Kindergarten Round-Up for Canyon Creek Elementary, the new school opening in August, will be held at Cedar Creek Elementary School, 11150 S. Clare Road. Christy James, who was recently named principal of Canyon Creek, will be there.
Children are eligible for kindergarten next fall if they will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31. Parents should bring a certified copy of the child’s birth certificate, or any document that reasonably establishes the child’s age and can be used as temporary proof of identity. They should also bring information about the child’s immunizations and inoculations.
Apply now to be a Mahaffie youth volunteer
Applications are due Feb. 15 for young people — ages 10 to 17 — who want to be part of a year-round volunteer program at the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm, 1200 E. Kansas City Road in Olathe.
The program teaches Kansas history, historical processes and public speaking skills. Those selected for the program are expected to complete 60 hours of volunteer work during the calendar year. Click the volunteer tab at Mahaffie.org to apply on the Youth Volunteer Program or learn more details.
Olathe North Thespians earn spots at national event
Several Olathe North High School students have qualified for the National Thespian Festival next June after doing well at the state festival earlier this month.
Senior Emily Martin and junior Katelyn Gillette each earned Superior ratings: Martin for stage management and Gillette for sound design.
Martin, along with senior Katy Cronin and juniors Sophia Hillman and Hannah Guzman, performed at the Kansas festival and were selected for the national event.
In addition, the Olathe North Thespian Troupe earned the highest award that a troupe can receive at the state level. The Gold Honor Troupe award recognizes groups that actively participate in theater outreach, productions and bringing theater to the community.
Middle school math contest
California Trail Middle School won first place in both the sixth- and seventh-grade divisions during the Olathe School District’s middle school math contest for December.
Sixth-grade team members Gracie Cowman, Aarush Dronavalli, Alexander Pannier and Carrie Wong were coached by Mary Roswurm, as were seventh-grade team members David Burda, Tanmay Patil, Ricky Li and Anshika Kapoor.
The Prairie Trail Middle School team won the eighth-grade division. Team members Grant Shanklin, Brodie Kaiser, Kyle Fleming and William Bergman were coached by David Shoemaker and Nathan Harkins.
