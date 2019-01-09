Olathe reports improved travel times on Santa Fe

Drive times reduced on Santa Fe
Olathe says it has improved travel times on Santa Fe Street through a pilot project that uses live traffic data to keep vehicles moving.
The cloud-based information, along with timing optimization software, produces traffic signal adjustments to reduce driving time on the city’s main drag between Greenwood and Ridgeview roads.
Between 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays, according to a recent city newsletter, the city has shaved 90 seconds from the average travel time in both directions.
Before the program was implemented in the fall, it took 6 minutes and 30 seconds to travel between Greenwood and Ridgeview, but now it’s only 5 minutes. From 7 to 8:15 a.m. on weekdays, westbound trips from Greenwood to Ridgeview previously took 6 minutes and 22 seconds, but just 5 minutes and 2 seconds afterward. Traffic signal adjustments also are saving westbound drivers up to 30 seconds at the Santa Fe/Clairborne intersection.
Olathe says motorists in the city can use the EnLighten App to find out how long it will be until a traffic signal turns green.
The app, which can be downloaded for free, uses information from coordinated traffic signals to make the prediction, officials said in the most recent city newsletter.
To avoid distracted driving, the city advises motorists to use the app only when the phone is on a support or a passenger can assist.
Celebrate Kansas statehood
Tickets are on sale for an 1860s Dance Party celebrating Kansas statehood.
The dance, scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm in Olathe, will feature the Gum Springs Serenaders. Tickets are $12 if purchased in advance at mahaffie.org, or $15 at the door. The price includes dessert and two drink tickets.
Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. The state of Kansas has designated Jan. 29 as Kansas Day, marking its 1861 admission into the United States.
Mahaffie is at 1200 E. Kansas City Road.
More heart tests offered
Because of strong demand, the Olathe School District has scheduled another date for student heart screenings at a cost of $129 per child.
The additional screenings will be offered from 6:20 to 7:50 p.m. Feb. 6 in the Instructional Resource Center, 14090 S. Black Bob Road. Three other sessions are full.
The screenings are designed for young people ages 8 to 25. Pre-registration is required at athletictestingsolutions.com. For questions, call 888-537-2597 or email info@athletictestingsolutions.com.
Gardening workshop Jan. 26
A workshop the morning of Jan. 26 will tell gardeners how to ward off diseases, weeds and critters to keep their plantings thriving.
The Community Garden Workshop, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, will be at the Olathe Community Center, 1205 E. Kansas City Road. A Master Gardener from Miami County will talk about pollinators.
Register through the calendar listings at olatheks.org. The cost is $5.
Film takes aim at wasted food
Food waste isn’t a pleasant topic, but you can learn more about it when the Johnson County Library screens “Wasted: The Story of Food Waste” from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 13.
Featuring a number of chefs, the 2017 film discusses how food waste contributes to climate change and how leftovers can be used to make delicious recipes. The screening will be at the Central Resource Library, 9875 W. 87th St. in Overland Park.
