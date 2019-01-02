Gardner Edgerton School District updates website, launched new app

Gardner Edgerton updates online tools
The Gardner Education School District has updated its website, usd231.com — improving the visuals and making it more mobile-friendly. The changes took effect on Dec. 20,
The district also has launched a new app that parents and community members can use to get the latest district information. Find it by searching for Apptegy USD 231 at the iTunes App Store or Google Play Store.
Shooting Stars finalists in the arts
Twenty-one Olathe School District students are among the 101 finalists for the 2019 Shooting Stars Awards given by the Arts Council of Johnson County.
The Shooting Stars program promotes the positive impact that arts education has on students. The winners will be announced April 7 at the 22nd Annual Shooting Stars Gala at Johnson County Community College.
The Olathe finalists:
▪ Literature: MJ Ferguson, Olathe North High School.
▪ Photography: Esther Rose, Olathe East High School; Adam Peet, Olathe North; Megan Sauer, Olathe Northwest High School.
▪ Production and Design: Emily Martin, Olathe North.
▪ Strings: Caroline Shipley, Olathe South High School.
▪ Theatre Performance: Zoey Johnson, Olathe East; Ashley Strella, Olathe North; Avery Williamson, Olathe Northwest; Grace Hawkins, Olathe West High School.
▪ Three Dimension Art: Kysn Paepke, Olathe Northwest; Rylee Jorgensen, Olathe West.
▪ Two Dimensional Art: Ryan Middleton, Olathe North; Mackenzie Klaus, Olathe Northwest; Bennett Junkins, Olathe South.
▪ Voice Classical: Ryan Henn, Olathe Northwest; Sarah Slightom, Olathe North.
▪ Winds and Percussion: Maddie Cain, Olathe North; Maxwell Sahhar, Olathe Northwest; Jenna Stokes, Olathe Southl; Evan Kappelman, Olathe East.
