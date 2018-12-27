Which came first, the music or the culture?

How many times have you caught yourself waving your fist at the front window and yelling at cars, “You kids! You call that music?”
Fine, I’m old and cranky, and apparently proud of it because if I had a wooden nickel for every time I said that…
The other day when I was complaining aloud to no one about the new computerized music drivel and the way it is slowly killing me; it occurred to me the current “music trend” must be the foreshadowing to the apocalypse.
When I was a teen, I remember laughing that some older adults had thought rock ’n’ roll was the devil’s music when it first came out. But nowadays I’m seeing the connection and it’s not so funny. Right now as I’m trying to find the words to describe the whiny melodic-less droning which pollutes my head day in and out from my daughters’ rooms, a computerized voice attempts to steal my soul.
Now if a song has vocals that isn’t produced by a person, but is created from a computer, can that “voice” actually be considered a real song? Furthermore, could it even be classified as music? I’m totally on the fence on this one, and this is a battle I’m sure I will have with my teen daughters until my very last breath.
(At my future bedside.) “Mom, is it OK if we have ‘Amazing Grace’ played at your funeral?”
“That would be lovely, girls…that’s one of my favorites. (long pause) It better not be one of those damn computerized versions though. They’re the Devil!”
It’s difficult to describe exactly what a computerized singer sounds like if you’ve never heard it. Luckily, you don’t hear them too much yet on the radio. But I’m warning you, they are creeping in all over the web, like those worms you get in your brain from drinking tainted lake water; and once that worm gets in there, it holds on for dear life. Remember, you heard it here first.
The best I can describe the sound of this music is if a tiny, possessed wood nymph, with a fading face of a gargoyle and body of a tattered ghost, meets up with someone weeping for the loss of humanity into the computer…for every song. Hey, computer why don’t you throw in a bridge between those repeating verses?
So while pondering patterns of kids and parents taste in music, I began contemplating music versus culture and came up with an astonishing life question which may not be able to be answered. What came first, the music or the culture? Is it the events in history that caused the artists to create music or the other way around? Or could an influential artist change the way people see the world and therefore directly or indirectly change the culture?
For as long as history and art have coincided, there have been crossovers. Just look at the music and art during times of war. It was clear people were just trying to survive such terrible times. In the 1930s during the Great Depression, people were standing in food lines and singing the blues. I imagine it would take a super-positive person to be waiting in the bread and sugar line and coming up with lyrics to “Life’s Fabulous in Memphis.”
In the ’50s, either life was grand or folks were just so stinking happy that bacon was considered good eating, that Nat King Cole’s jazz croonings and the birth of rock made every one’s toes tap beneath their Formica veneered kitchen tables. Who knows if the music was responsible for healing people in the aftermath of World War II or if racially divisive populations were struggling to be heard and they shaped some of the greatest music created?
The 1970s culture and music were also strongly linked. Through the political uproar over the Vietnam War, many anti-war activists and artists fought over the airwaves instead of the battlefields, trying to change the minds of those in charge.
Are music and culture still related in our world? Is this computerized music just another symbol for what’s happening culturally? Or are computers allowing artists to be lazy and take short cuts? I sure hope not. All I know is music has always been a much-needed artform. It transcends the mind and allows humans to connect on a higher level. Good music can unearth love, beauty and hope, which is needed to bring humans together peacefully.
So back off, Maestro Computer. I’m certain you aren’t able to feel yet. And until some IT person figures out how computers can express emotions, this “music” will continue to fall flat in my book.
Stacey Hatton can be found only by gently tapping on her shoulder due to her constant usage of earplugs or at laughingwithkids@yahoo.com.
Comments