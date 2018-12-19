Olathe high schools found ways to be generous with time and resources

Try out a new pet for the holidays
Through 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Olathe residents have an opportunity to welcome a pet into their home for the holidays — or longer.
Again this year, the city animal shelter is participating in the “Home for the Holidays” pet fostering program in which more than 13,000 pet rescue organizations across the country are allowing residents to foster an animal during the holidays, in hopes of giving them permanent homes.
In Olathe last year, all the foster pets were adopted,
Animals can be can be viewed in person at the shelter, 505 E. Sunvale Road, or at www.olatheks.org/government/police/animal-control. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
Those who wish to do so can return the animal to the shelter on Dec. 27.
The program is open to Olathe residents only, and certain other restrictions apply. For more details, call 913-971-6362 or visit the shelter in person.
Olathe government sets holiday hours
City of Olathe offices — as well as the transfer station and compost facility — will close at noon on Christmas Eve and remain closed Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday.
City offices also will close for New Year’s Day. Trash and recycling collection will be delayed one day for the next two weeks.
The Olathe Public Libraries will be closed Dec. 24 and 25, and the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm will be closed Dec. 23-25. Both also will close on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
The Olathe Community Center will be closed Dec. 24-25 and reopen at 5 a.m. Dec. 26. The center will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. View pool and fitness schedules at OlatheKS.org.
‘Appreciate and help others along the way’
As Christmas approached this fall, students in at least two Olathe high schools found ways to be generous with their time and resources.
The Give a Hoot community service project, which began in Novembe at Olathe West High School, encouraged teens to contribute to their community. Among other things, they bought and wrapped gifts for an “adopted” family, made cookies and thank-you gifts for school employees, wrote cards for nursing home residents, created stockings and provided gifts to children with cancer, collected blankets and food for the Olathe Animal Shelter and collected food and other items for the Mission Southside Backsnack program, which provides weekly nutrition support for students in Olathe and Gardner.
“Oftentimes, we can get so busy and wrapped up in our own world and our own problems, we forget that it’s important to appreciate and help others along the way,” Olathe West teacher Julie Fishburn said in a news release. “Give a Hoot was a way that we could teach our students empathy and help them learn that giving is more important than receiving,”
In addition, Olathe Northwest High School held “Raven Week of Giving” late in the semester to introduce students to various avenues of service.
In Susan Bonjour’s AP Literature course, a competition was held between classes to see which could bring in the most canned food items per capita. Altogether, 1,785 items were collected for an average of 24.8 items per student.
Other students served the community outside of the school day.
Olathe Northwest senior Andrew Ost recruited friends Sydney Stephens, Caroline Mullet, Joey Simpson and Meleah Smotherman to volunteer at the Johnson County Christmas Bureau, where lower-income people can shop for the holidays.
Parents could select books and a toy for their children, a set of new clothes, winter wear and coats. Children could choose a gift for each parent.
For several hours on a Sunday, Ost and his friends led the shoppers through the store and helped fill their carts. Along the way, the students learned about the lives of the shoppers.
“I cannot find words to explain how the families felt when receiving the items and the way I felt being able to help them so they can have the Christmas they deserve,” Ost said.
