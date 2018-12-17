Olathe mayor wishes community a very happy holiday

The holidays are here, and there’s no better time to experience the caring, giving spirit of Olathe. That spirit is abundant in our community throughout the Christmas season, and I hope you’re enjoying all the magic it brings.
Olatheans know that the real and lasting joy of Christmas is not found in things, but in the love we share with our family, friends and community. It’s found in the priceless gifts of our time, gratitude, generosity and compassion. In past Christmas columns, I’ve encouraged you to share those precious gifts, as well as others, including joy, service, hope, peace and encouragement.
In recent years, we’ve celebrated the gifts of community, unity, and optimism, all of which bring us together to celebrate our great history, diversity and plans for the future.
Many of you have participated in our Olathe 2040: Future Ready initiative, which will culminate in the adoption of a new 20-year strategic plan for our city. You have told us how you imagine Olathe in 2040, and it is so exciting to see your ideas and dreams for our community. You have shared your gift of imagination with us, and what a wonderful gift that is. Encouraging imagination helps us create, innovate, problem solve and envision the community we want to be.
2018 has been another amazing year, as our city has continued to prosper and grow. Thanks to the strong leadership of our City Council and our outstanding City staff, Olathe’s citizen satisfaction ratings remain among the nation’s highest. Our focus on innovation and technology is constant as we strive to serve you better. Our quality schools continue to excel, and our economy is flourishing. Olathe is one of the very best cities because you care and invest in your community in so many ways.
We’re celebrating several new companies who call Olathe home, including Cargill, HiPower Systems, ProPak Solutions, and Hyland Software. We’ve welcomed Orizon Aerostructures, which has joined our expanding aeronautics and aviation industry. We’ve proudly watched Terracon open a new headquarters building, TVH Parts build additional facilities and Garmin continue their campus expansion.
We’ve seen substantial progress on construction of the new Johnson County Courthouse, and our downtown revitalization efforts are ongoing.
In August, we broke ground for Olathe’s new Indian Creek Library. Opening in the fall of 2019, it will offer state-of-the-art library services and enhance the overall library experience in the digital age.
We’re excited about new parks and recreation amenities, including the new 4.5 mile Meadow Lane Trail. In the summer, we’ll celebrate the dedication of our Lake Olathe Park renovation. The project includes a new marina, beach, and picnic area, as well as a beautiful 6,500-square-foot events venue overlooking the lake.
We have much to look forward to as we imagine the future of our great city, and I believe Olathe’s best days are yet to come. I hope you will keep dreaming and sharing the gift of your imagination with us. Together, we’ll ensure that Olathe is ready for tomorrow, focused on your priorities and the endless opportunities ahead.
Merry Christmas from all of us on the Olathe City Council. We wish you and your loved ones peace and happiness in the new year.
Michael E. Copeland is mayor of the city of Olathe
Comments