For preschool kids, it’s Dance, Dance December every Friday at this Olathe library

Whether your jam is “Twist and Shout” or “The Wheels on the Bus,” the Indian Creek Library is keeping it rocking every Friday this month as part of its Dance, Dance December program for ages 5 and under.
Usually, the library holds one 30-minute preschool dance party a month, switching between its two branch locations. Librarian Susan Smith said one child’s grandpa approached her recently to suggest she hold the program more frequently in December, due to the weather and the lack of storytime programs then.
The result is four free dance parties this month, happening at 10:30 a.m. every Friday at the Indian Creek branch, 3511 S. Mur-Len Road in Olathe.
About 30 children came out for the first dance day of the month. Smith said she sees familiar faces from storytimes but also new folks who haven’t come to library programs.
Because the program isn’t limited to just one age, “parents with all different ages of children don’t have to worry. Everyone can come into the room,” Smith said.
To make things more festive, after the kids get a little warmed up, Smith brings out a variety of colored scarves and egg shakers for everyone to use while dancing. She also leads them in group movement to songs such as “The Ants Go Marching.”
At oneof the parties, when Smith announced “Baa-Baa Black Sheep” as the next tune, a little voice piped up from the crowd to say, “I love that one!”
The music comes from a variety of CDs in the library’s collection and can be children’s classic learning songs, “The Hokey Pokey” or even “La Bamba.”
“A lot of grandparents bring their grandchildren, so they enjoy the oldies,” Smith said.
Although the dance parties are a lot of fun for the kids, there’s also some serious child development philosophy behind them.
“Moving to music helps young children feel rhythm and begin to understand how their bodies work, improve balance and gain muscle control,” Smith said. “We’re actually doing something to help their development. We’re not just having fun.”
That skill development goes beyond just the physical dancing.
“We also like to do a lot of singing at the library. Singing slows down language so kids can hear the parts of words. They can sound out words better. Singing helps to actually make kids better readers when they’re in school formally,” Smith said.
Six years ago, the library started its dance parties with only two a year. They were so popular the library made them a monthly event in 2015. This year is the first time they’ll do four in one month.
In addition to movement and language development, Lenexa resident Belinda Musee sees another bonus for her 4-year-old son, Ethan.
“It really helps us with his social skills,” she said.
Rita Bustamante of Olathe likes the outlet for her daughter Josephine, who’s a year and a half.
“They get some energy out when it’s cold out,” said Bustamante. “They love to sing and dance.”
