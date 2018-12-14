K-10 is southern boundary for new Canyon Creek school

The Olathe school board has approved boundaries for Canyon Creek Elementary School, which will open next fall as the district’s 36th elementary school.
Three boundary options were presented to patrons, and their feedback was used to make a recommendation to the board.
The approved boundaries will relieve enrollment pressures at Cedar Creek Elementary by sending students north of Kansas 10 to the new school at 24001 W. 97th Terrace in Lenexa. The other options would have moved some neighborhoods south of K-10 into Canyon Creek’s territory.
A boundary study group said the approved boundaries are preferable because:
▪ K-10 is a clean, natural dividing line.
▪ The Cedar Creek community will not be divided between schools.
▪ New information on enrollment and building permits indicates that Canyon Creek could get too big under the other proposals.
▪ Middle and high school boundaries would stay the same.
▪ The potential for growth south of K-10 suggests that Cedar Creek Elementary may need enrollment relief again.
Cedar Creek enrolled 657 students this fall, and without the new school, the number of students was expected to climb to 798 by the fall of 2022.
With the approved boundaries, Cedar Creek is projected to open next fall with 414 students and grow to 464 by the fall of 2022. Canyon Creek is projected to open with 261 students and reach 334 by the fall of 2022.
Wi-Fi hotspot devices available
If you need Wi-Fi on the go, or don’t have it at home, the Olathe Downtown Library is making mobile hotspots available for checkout.
A mobile hotspot is a portable device that allows people to connect to the internet no matter where they are. The hotspot provides wireless internet access for up to 10 devices at once. No wireless or internet subscription is needed, and the device does not need to be plugged into a data port.
The library is piloting the program with five Netgear devices that can be checked out for a week at a time. Checkouts and returns must be made at the downtown location, 201 E. Park St. Users must be at least 18 years old and complete an application.
Olathe offers tips for a ‘green’ Christmas
Noting that household waste increases more than 25 percent during the holidays, Olathe officials are advising residents on how to minimize the impact on the environment:
▪ Wrap gifts in newspaper, used gift wrap or reusable bags. Most gift wrap is not recyclable.
▪ Send eCards or recycle cards from past holidays.
▪ Buy cards made from recycled materials.
▪ Buy rechargeable batteries for toys and electronics to save money and keep batteries out of the landfill.
▪ Flatten extra boxes. All cardboard can be recycled at the curb
▪ Turn off holiday lights during the day and at bedtime to save energy and help the lights last longer.
▪ Recycle wreaths and trees (without ornaments, lights or tree stand) at the curb or take to the composting facility.
Gardner to offer citizens academy
Gardner will host its annual citizens academy beginning Jan. 24. The free, interactive civic and public information program — called Gardner You! — aims to educate residents and business owners about city governmental processes.
Applications will be accepted through Jan. 11, and the 20 slots will be filled on a first-come, first served basis.
Gardner You! sessions will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays at City Hall. Topics include finance and budget, business and economic development, utilities and billing, city functions and programs, and boards and commissions. The seven-week academy also includes a tour of city facilities on Friday, April 26, and a graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 9.
The academy is open to Gardner residents and business owners 18 years old or older. Five spots are reserved for students at Gardner Edgerton High School. Students must provide a recommendation from a teacher or other faculty member about why they should attend.
Applications are available at City Hall, 120 E. Main St., or at www.gardnerkansas.gov/gardneryou. Completed hard-copy applications must be returned to the city communications office.
Keeping kids busy when school is out
While school is out for winter break, the city of Olathe is offering recreational opportunities to keep the kids from getting bored.
There’s intramural basketball, a fitness program, basketball camp, swimming and volleyball clinics and a Winter Teen Bash scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 3 at the Olathe Community Center for students in the sixth through eighth grades. Admission to Teen Bash is two canned food items for the Salvation Army food pantry.
To register, call 913-971-8563 or visit the Parks & Recreation page at olatheks.org.
Heart tests offered for students
Federal health officials estimate that a student-athlete falls victim to sudden cardiac arrest every three to four days in the United States, making it the No. 1 killer of student athletes.
That’s why the Olathe School District is collaborating with ATS HeartCheck to offer comprehensive heart screenings on two dates early next year for students 8 to 25 years old.
The testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 26 and from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Instructional Resource Center, 14090 S. Black Bob Road.
The $129 cost includes a blood pressure check, an electrocardiogram and an echocardiogram, all conducted by a pediatric specialist. The tests take about a half-hour, and parents will receive a comprehensive report afterward.
Required pre-registration can be done at www.athletictestingsolutions.com.
