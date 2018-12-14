Who needs therapy this holiday season with family sitcoms to watch?

Do you get stressed when the holiday season approaches? This year it felt as if red and green pranced into aisles in September, just after the first school bell rang. Please tell me that storeowners aren’t confusing that clang with Santa’s sleigh!
Anyway, since it’s stressful for many of you readers, I felt it was my civic duty to use this platform for good and help massage away some of your panic. After all, Christmas is less than two weeks away. I’m sensing that last part wasn’t helpful, but I digress.
What I came up with is a surefire way to cure seasonal angst, and it doesn’t involve booze or copious amounts of chocolate. Who knew?
Back in the 1970s, watching evening television sitcoms was my only “electronic.” I suppose I used a hairdryer and a radio, but I don’t think those count as mind-numbing devices. Most nights after dinner, my family gathered in the living room to watch other hilarious families face situations on our awkwardly front-heavy television.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
My favorite sitcoms were comedies, especially those where the families were terribly dysfunctional. The crazier the dynamics, the better I felt about my world. Not that my world in elementary school was crazy, but it was too stressful for a 10-year-old. The sitcom world could take me away to a place where I could laugh out loud and escape, like those old Calgon bath salt commercials.
I’d often giggle at the dysfunctional households of “All In The Family,” “One Day at a Time,” and “Good Times.” Also, my bickering screen friends of “Taxi” and “The Jeffersons” would make me smile. But the wackiest of them all was “Soap.” The comedy was based on ridiculous soap opera-esque characters that melodramatically poked fun at daytime soaps. “Soap” was a farcical tale of two families who routinely got themselves into the strangest situations — like Mary, who was married to a man, who thought he was invisible. Oh, and he also was abducted by aliens — just your normal run of the mill storylines.
When I was a teen, I added stage plays and movies into my repertoire and was again drawn to eccentric, comical characters. Why be normal when you could escape into the cartwheeling plot of the hilarious show of “You Can’t Take It With You?” If you haven’t seen the Broadway version with Jason Robards (my favorite) or the Frank Capra film, I highly recommend it.
So when looking back at my life, there’s an obvious pattern. When I’m stressed, I escape by way of a big dose of comedy. The intertwining plots and characters whisked me away from the cards my family was dealt. My reality was middle of the night rotating doors to the emergency room. I’d sit quietly in the wings (waiting room), watching my little brother face numerous medical emergencies. With his multiple diagnoses, he fought with the strength of men twice his age. My job as a helpless sister/observer was to distract my anxious mind. Thank goodness for the waiting room television.
So this holiday season, I’ve been reminiscing about family and Christmases past, and I’ve developed a different approach to coping with holiday stress. Instead of getting annoyed by the hoards of shoppers, no parking spaces to be found and the dulling repeat of the same 10 Christmas songs, I’m prescribing a prescription of belly laughs.
While sitting in front of the Christmas tree, surrounded by family composed of screaming babies, hopped-up kids fueled by sugar and excitement, feuding extended family member, and fur babies gnawing on your family heirloom ornaments, take a deep breath and mentally remove yourself from the scene.
Instead, imagine the antics as if you are not there. Stop doing mental math figuring how much more time the bird needs in the oven so that Christmas dinner is served exactly at the right time. Picture the craziness surrounding you as a sitcom or an amusing play. There are odd and challenging characters in every family, but when you imagine they aren’t related to you, the madness is much funnier.
Who knows, if this year’s holiday story tops all others, write a script. It just might be the next Broadway hit!
Stacey Hatton can’t be reached at laughingwithkids@yahoo.com until after her family sitcom has completely aired. She wishes all to have a holiday full of love and laughs.
Comments