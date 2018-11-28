New warning system for railroad bridge
When a too-tall vehicle hits a bridge, it’s not good for the truck or bus. And such collisions can knock out key infrastructure, too.
That’s why the city of Olathe has installed an infrared device where the BNSF Railway bridge crosses over Spruce Street — a spot with a history of vehicles colliding with the structure.
Newly-installed transmitters create infrared beams over Spruce Street on both the east and west sides of the BNSF bridge.
Any vehicle taller than 11 feet 4 inches will break the infrared beam, and that activates a flashing warning sign that alerts the driver that the vehicle won’t clear the structure ahead.
Open house at Mahaffie on Dec. 1
The Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm is offering free admission Dec. 1 during its Christmas Open House, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visitors can decorate a graham cracker gingerbread house ($4 each), make Christmas craft and ride the stagecoach if the weather and grounds allow ($3 each for ages 3 and up).
Santa will be in the Heritage Center to hear children’s Christmas wishes from 1 to 3 p.m. His photographer will take photos for $5 each.
Entertainment in the Heritage Center will include music by the Shady Grove String Band from 10 a.m. to noon, and the Mahaffie Youth Volunteers will sing Christmas carols from 1 to 3 p.m. Horse-powered threshing demonstrations will take place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. if conditions allow.
Learn more at mahaffie.org.
Olathe Live! with a holiday twist
A holiday edition of Olathe Live! on Dec. 6 features Lester Estelle & Friends.
The free show begins at 7 p.m. at the Olathe Community Center, 1205 E. Kansas City Road. Seating is limited, the city says, so arrive early.
For sale: art from the heart
The Emerging Artists program at Johnson County Developmental Supports helps clients reach their full potential as artists and derive income from the art they produce.
On Dec. 5, the community has a chance to meet the artists and purchase their work at the annual Emerging Artists Holiday Art Sale. Proceeds will go to the artists.
The sale is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park.
The stated mission of JCDS, which is part of Johnson County government, is to facilitate career and personal development for residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The emerging artists have the opportunity to build meaningful relationships with professional artists and engage with the local art community, the agency said..
Olathe will take household hazardous waste
Residents from across Johnson County can dispose of old paint cans, gas and oil, chemicals, pesticides and other household hazardous waste at Olathe’s drop-off location, which is open the second Saturday of each month.
The next free event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at 1420 S. Robinson Drive. No appointment is necessary, but people should bring a photo ID and label items not in their original containers.
For a full list of acceptable items, go to olatheks.org.
Comments