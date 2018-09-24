Mahaffie fest draws history buffs to Wild West Days

The smell of campfires filled the air, and loud gunfire sounded as the Wild West Days festival got underway at the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm Sept. 22. The annual festival, which drew about 1,700 people over the weekend, has been a fixture at the farm for many years.
It’s about more than just having fun on the weekend. The Mahaffie staff, vendors and volunteers seek to share a historically correct experience of what life might have been like for cowboys, Buffalo Soldiers and others who might have stopped at the Mahaffie farm in the 1860s as they traveled the Santa Fe Trail.
“Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show was nationally and internationally known, and people have romantic ideas about the West from those shows. … We want them to learn a little bit more about what cowboys would do on a daily basis,” said Alexis Woodall, events coordinator at Mahaffie.
One of the fixtures of the festival is a series of encampments with knowledgeable reenactors who share facts about life at that time.
“There aren’t a whole lot of festivals like this where you see the history. It’s very authentic,” said Chris Camp of Springfield, Ill., who is known by the stage name The Whip Guy.
Camp said he’s been coming to Mahaffie for eight or nine years.
Although they’re committed to the educational side, many reenactors said they keep coming back for fun and for the community they find at festivals like this one.
“The best way to describe it would be a community. We’re kind of a family, we all look out for each other,” said Paul Houston of Manhattan, Kan., who makes feather kites.
Cowboy/outlaw reenactor Mallory McCoy of Olathe echoed Houston’s sentiment.
“I remember coming when I was 5 or 6 years old. Some of the people I remember seeing then I’m riding with now,” said McCoy, who travels throughout the region in her costume, taking part in educational festivals and shows.
It’s not all about cowboys and horses. The festival integrates traditional entertainment, such as a medicine show, a gambling game called faro and Rose Marie’s Fiesta Mexicana Dancers.
Woodall said the dancers in particular showcase the two-way commerce people would have seen along the Santa Fe Trail.
Bucyrus resident Joe Meyers, 18, said he always comes to the festival, but he especially excited to see The Whip Guy.
“We’ve come every year since I was 4. (My brothers and) I used to dress up with cap guns, and my sisters would be in Little House on the Prairie gear,” he said.
Though some parts, like the staged gun battle, were spectator events, there were many chances for attendees to try some amusements themselves. Kids tried their hands at cattle roping (with cow statues), a blacksmith station and panning for gold.
“I just like history, and I like the hands-on things we get to do, like feed the chickens,” said 11-year-old Sarah Carey of Tonganoxie, who volunteered at the cattle-roping area.
Saturday’s festivities also featured a chuckwagon cook-off. Chuckwagons were the food trucks of the day and often followed cowboys as they worked along the trails, producing the best meals they could over an open fire.
Just like a television cooking show, each wagon got the same box of ingredients and had to put their own spin on the meal. Attendees voted on their favorites.
Every visitor also got the chance to ride a stagecoach around a farm field and get a taste of what it would have been like to travel as people did 150 years ago.
“We are excited to have everybody come out,” Woodall said. “It’s a fun way to experience history.”
