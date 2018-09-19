Olathe school district is selling two properties
The Olathe school board has authorized the sale of two properties no longer wanted for future schools.
Land at 14700 S. Lakeshore Drive is no longer needed for an elementary school, the district said, and is being sold to the city of Olathe for $230,000. The district said it has other property nearby for an elementary school.
Tim Danneberg, a spokesman for the city, said that if the sale moves forward, Olathe plans to build a fire station on the site to replace the temporary Station 8 at 2400 W. Dennis Ave. A park is tentatively planned on the remaining acres, he said, and. closing is expected by the end of the year.
Property at 116th Street and Renner Road is no longer needed for a high school because growth has slowed and shifted to the west. That 79-acre property is being sold to a private entity, BK Properties LLC, for $7.78 million, according to a document posted online.
Olathe State of City address is Sept. 28
Olathe Mayor Michael Copeland will give the annual State of the City address during a midday event on Sept. 28. The address will include video presentations and an initiative involving the Olathe2040 strategic planning effort.
The luncheon and speech will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center, 10401 S. Ridgeview Road. Buy tickets through the Olathe Chamber of Commerce at olathe.org. Pre-payment is required, and cancellations will be honored only up to 96 hours prior to the event.
A simulcast of the address will be available at OlatheKS.org/OGN.
Gardner celebrations approaching
The Grand Slam Craft Beer, Wine & Spirits Fest is coming up Sept. 28 at Gardner’s Celebration Park, 32501 W. 159th St., along with the Smoke on the Trails BBQ competition.
Several local breweries, wineries and distilleries will share their libations during the Grand Slam hours of 7 to 10 p.m. Non-alcoholic craft soda also will be available, as will appetizers and music by The Zeros, an ’80s band. Attendees must be 21 or older, and I.D. is required.
Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Buy them at www.gardnergrandslam.com.
The barbecue contest starts Sept. 28 and continues the following day, also at Celebration Park. The general public is invited to join the cooks from 4 to 10 p.m. Sept. 28. Live bands will perform.
Overflow parking will be available at Pioneer Ridge Middle School lot, just south of the park.
Family Day is Sept. 24
Family Day, celebrated this year on Sept. 24, is a national initiative created by the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse to promote parental engagement with their children. The agency says simple things like a shared meal, games, family workouts and hugs and kisses can build parent-child bonds and increase the likelihood that children will make better decisions regarding alcohol and drugs.
The city of Olathe, Johnson County government and partnering agencies are encouraging families to spend time together on Monday and post selfies of their activities to social media using the hashtage #OlatheFamilyDay. Five participants will win $25 HyVee gift cards.
Olathe’s Family Day is an effort of the city, Communities that Care, Olathe Public Schools, Olathe Chamber of Commerce, Olathe Public Schools Foundation, Johnson County Mental Health Center and Olathe Health.
Make blankets for needy children
On Friday evenings through Oct. 12, people are encouraged to bring yarn, fabric or other material to the Olathe downtown library where they can knit, crochet, sew, quilt or make no-sew fleece blankets for children in need.
The hours are 6 to 8 p.m., and the blankets will go to the Kansas City area non-profit Project Linus.
Blanket makers are asked to bring their own equipment and supplies, although a few sewing machines will be available. No registration is required. The library is at 201 E. Park St.
Student earns writing award
Kaylah Newman, a freshman at Gardner Edgerton High School, is a first-place winner in the Kansas Book Festival Writing Contest that she entered in the 2017-2018 school year.
This year’s writing topic was “Describe Kansas.” She is one of four first-place winners in the division for sixth through eighth grade, reflecting her age last year.
She and the other winners were recognized Sept. 8 at the Kansas State Capitol Building in Topeka.
Olathe earns wastewater award
The city of Olathe has been honored by two Kansas organizations for making “outstanding and significant contribution in the area of wastewater collection.”
The award, which Olathe last won in 2011 and 2013, is given annually by the Kansas Water Environment Association and the Kansas Section of The American Water Works Association.
