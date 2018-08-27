Is my bucket list finally blank?

Recently a friend of mine delighted in crossing off one of her biggest bucket list items.
She attended one of her all-time favorite pop singer’s concerts, and even met him. That started me thinking what would be on my list? I racked my brain for a good while, but my list remained blank: unacceptable. Had I come to end of my list? Is it all status blase from here on out?
I recalled my old summer bucket list of 2014. Where was that? Had I tackled everything on it, or did I stop checking off adventures and writing about them? Or worse, did I give up?
No, I tossed that list after realizing the extraordinary amount of work I created for myself. In fact I doubled my workload from this crazy writing idea.
Not only did I decide to write about a bucket list, but I chose to turn it into a series of columns. At first, the series seemed like a time saver. I could just make a list and each week I’d have my subject readily available. I didn’t realize the preparation far exceeded what I had been doing.
I had to make these wacky events happen. First, I had to choose the experience then convince other participants for their permission. Then there was the actual time involved experiencing the event, and then I had to write about it. Apparently my life wasn’t crazy enough raising young children.
My brainstorming took off in the usual way. I’m either in the carpool line waiting on kids or my most successful method of writing: I’m in the shower.
Hmm. What should my bucket list series be about? What am I dying to do before I die?
Thankfully, I was in the shower so the ideas flowed out, filling up my shower notepad. My final bucket list consisted of five fairly fun experiences. As you can imagine I couldn’t travel to Timbuktu with little notice or preparation, so I made my list work for my location and mom schedule.
While my daughters were in school, I milked goats and rode on an asparagus farm’s harvesting tractor, picking up spears as fast as I could. Over the Fourth of July I rode a camel with my mom across the plains. Actually, it was a farm outside of Eudora, Kan., but to us it was amazing.
Then there was the stomping of grapes while dressed as Ethel from the “I Love Lucy” show, and a mom’s trip to play laser tag dressed as Charlie’s Angels. Not a high-risk list, but a doable one. Plus, I managed to experience these events without dropping a ton of cash or losing a limb.
So what now? My list is gone, and no ideas are jumping out at me. Plus, if I don’t figure out what I want to achieve in life before I kick the bucket, it probably won’t get done.
I guess it’s time for a new and improved bucket list. Better hop in the shower and get started, because a blank list is unacceptable.
If you have suggestions for her next escapade, Stacey Hatton can be reached at laughingwithkids@yahoo.com.
