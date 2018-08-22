New map tells you what’s going up in Olathe; art show up at ed center

The city of Olathe has created a new online map that can help people answer two questions that typically crop up as they drive around town: What the heck are they building on that corner? And is there something in the works that I should worry about?
The interactive planning and development map shows what’s being built around the city, incorporating all permits submitted to the planning department. The map highlights commercial, warehouse/industrial and residential permits. Users can click on a permit icon to see the status, type, class, address, description and the issue date of the permit.
Residential and non-residential development will be color-coded ad include the status of the case, the city planner assigned to the case and all contact information.
The map also allows people to view specific cases for upcoming Planning Commission and City Council meetings. Historic planning case data also is available for the past six months.
Base map options include satellite imagery, street and topographic views. All maps are printable. The city planning staff is responsible for updating the map as applications are submitted.
Find the map at OlatheKS.org/WhatsBeingBuilt.
Look what these kids have done
More than 80 pieces of students artwork are on display at the Olathe Public Schools Education Center, 14160 S. Black Bob Road.
The current exhibit features the work of artists in kindergarten through 12th grade. The next show, beginning Sept. 25, will include preschool artists as well.
Viewing hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays.
Teacher honored for ag efforts with first-graders
Nancy Smith, a first-grade teacher Bentwood Elementary School in Olathe, is the 2019 Janet Sims Memorial Kansas Agriculture Teacher of the Year.
The award, given by the Kansas Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom, recognizes an outstanding K-12 teacher outside vocational agriculture programs for their innovation in agriculture literacy.
In a news release, Smith said the honor is motivating her to bring even more agricultural concepts into her classroom.
“I love the level of excitement that is present in my room as we hatch chickens, build chicken playground equipment and plant corn,” she said. “What a great way to experience the world around us.”
As the state honoree, Smith is eligible for the 2019 National Agriculture Teacher of the Year Award and will represent Kansas at the 2019 National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference in Little Rock. She said the designation also gives her access to training opportunities, where she will learn about more hands-on agricultural activities for the classroom.
Blood drive Aug. 27
A Red Cross blood drive will take place from 1 to 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Indian Creek Library in Olathe, 13511 S. Mur-Len Road, Suite 129. Appointments can be made at RedCrossBlood.org.
The agency is facing an emergency blood shortage, the city said, because fewer drives are scheduled during the summer.
Students saluted for language prowess
The Olathe School District has recommended 33 students to receive the Seal of Biliteracy for their academic achievement in English and a foreign language.
Biliteracy refers to having a functional level of proficiency in two or more languages. Recipients will receive an updated transcript with a congratulatory letter from the district, a certificate from the state and the seal, which recognizes a student’s readiness for career, college and global citizenship.
“As a system, we are extremely proud of these students who have worked extremely hard and have clearly been focused on their future success,” Brent Yeager, assistant superintendent for learning services, said in a news release. “These students serve as role models for all our students.”
The district submitted the recommendation to the Kansas State Department of Education for these students:
▪ From Olathe East High School: Jesus Briseno, Neelie Browne, Marilyn Curtis, Melanie Eszter, Madison Bales, Amir Hajjari, Sameena Hameed, Hope Owens, Negin Amouei, Timothy Schmidt, Dominique Jaramillo and Gaelle Coupet.
▪ From Olathe North High School: Ashley Howard and Melanie Haro.
▪ From Olathe Northwest High School: Carlos Silva, AngieTorres Martinez, Robert Parks, Thomas Firnhaber, Bradley Davis, James Basile, Selina Noor, Gustavo Spangher, Kershwin Mustan, Natalie Pool, Gabriella Spires and Tyler Schooley.
▪ From Olathe South High School: Hanna Carney, Rylee Zuck, Lacey Leatherland, Sean Yake, Arielle Von Der Heyde, Carlos DeLeon and William Smith.
Old Settlers celebration coming up
With a carnival, parade, antique cars, musical entertainment and more, the Johnson County Old Settlers celebration is scheduled Sept. 6-8 in downtown Olathe.
What’s billed as the largest parade in Kansas starts rolling at 10 a.m. from Kansas Avenue and Loula Street. The theme is “Love & Peace — A look back to the ’60s.”
The antique auto show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 8 in the Olathe City Hall Parking Lot. Anyone can bring their cars or trucks to the show, but the vehicles must be at least 30 years old to enter. Award plaques will be given at 2 p.m.
Evening events start Sept. 6 with the Crowning of Miss Sweet Six at 6 p.m., followed by high school bands at 7 p.m.
The Olathe Community Orchestra performs at 6 p.m. Sept. 7. Taking the stage at 6:30 will be The Rippers, which specializes in ’60s music, followed at 8 p.m. by the The Zeros, a local New Wave and ’80s tribute band.
Performing on the final night are the Olathe Civic Band at 5 p.m., the Funk Syndicate at 6:30 p.m. and Exile at 8 p.m.
The celebration also features ice cream socials, a flower show, horseshoe pitching and a Gab Fest, full of stories from the past and present. Gab Fest runs from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the McGilley-Frye Funeral Home. Punch, cake and healthy snacks will be served.
Find all the details at johnsoncountyoldsettlers.com.
Comments