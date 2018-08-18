Not everyone thrilled in Olathe over this shopping center at 175th St. and Lone Elm

A plan to build a shopping center and convenience store on the southwest corner of 175th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe is moving forward despite opposition from residents who surround the project on two sides.
The Olathe Planning Commission on Monday voted unanimously to recommended approval of the project, sending it to the City Council for a final vote next month.
Grata Development plans to build 30,400 square feet of commercial space on the 10-acre parcel, including two multi-tenant retail buildings, a drive-thru restaurant and a convenience store and gas station. The development would have entrances on both 175th Street and Lone Elm Road, although the 175th Street entrance would be available for right turns only.
Mark Breuer, an engineer with Schlagel & Associates, told the commission the developers met with residents of the Nottington Creek subdivision that surrounds the property to the west and south and made some changes based on their feedback. For example, he said Grata originally planned a second drive-thru restaurant on the site but later removed it.
The plan also calls for dense trees and vegetation along the western and southern borders to better screen the shopping center from residents.
Those changes have done little to mollify some residents as a large number attended the commission meeting and half a dozen spoke against the project.
Kurt Brack questioned how effective the buffers will be when many of the trees lose their leaves in the winter. He and other residents also said the intersection of 175th Street and Lone Elm Road is already dangerous as the speed limit on 175th Street is 50 miles-per-hour and only stop signs control drivers traveling north and south on Lone Elm Road.
“We are tired of hearing a lot of those sirens and seeing a lot of those accidents,” Brack said. “The increase in traffic from this development will only make the situation worse.”
Beth Wright, the city’s transportation manager, said the city is also concerned about the intersection and has asked Johnson County for accident data. She said the city also plans to get updated traffic counts for the intersection this fall, which could help decide whether a traffic signal or other changes are needed.
Other residents voiced concerns that the convenience store could generate additional crime in the area and that while the project includes stormwater retention ponds, adding parking lots and other impervious surface could increase the amount of runoff during heavy rains.
“I foresee flooding in my basement,” said Stephen Spencer, who lives behind the property.
Keith Krannawitter said he bought his house in Nottington Creek in June because he liked the country-like quality of the neighborhood but wouldn’t have done so if he knew a drive-thru restaurant or 24-hour convenience store was opening nearby.
“The point is you’re destroying the value of what I bought here,” Kranawitter told the commission.
Several commissioners said they empathized with the residents over their concerns but that the project was right for the location, the quality of construction would surpass city requirements and the services would be needed as the area grows.
“A lot of these greenfields that we see are simply going to fill up over time,” said Commission Chairman Dean Vakas. “That’s the nature of development, what we see coming.”
Commissioner Ryan Nelson also noted that the neighborhood’s own homeowner association agreement, created in 2004, discloses the likelihood of commercial development on the property and even prohibits homeowners from objecting.
“This isn’t something that we’re just slipping in today, this is something that’s been planned,” Nelson said. “I have a hard time saying there is anything prohibiting us from going forward.”
The project is currently scheduled to go before the City Council for a final vote on Sept. 4.
In other business, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval for an indoor athletic facility at a former distribution building on 17 acres at 2115 E. Kansas City Road. The Elite Sports complex will have soccer training facilities, 15 small indoor soccer fields, a full-size soccer field, a gymnasium, an indoor fitness center, an indoor track, baseball training facilities and a pediatrician medical office.
The commission also voted unanimously to recommend approval for a nine-lot single-family subdivision on 3.4 acres west of the intersection of Parker Road and West 124th Street. Hickman Farms, being developed by Mert Properties LLC, would feature $300,000 to $400,000 homes.
Residents in the neighboring subdivision along South Sagebrush Drive asked commissioners to move the proposed entrance to the new subdivision off 124th Street to the east to gain more distance from the new proposed homes. Their request was denied.
David Twiddy: dtwiddy913@gmail.com
Comments