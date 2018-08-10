School resumes next week

With school starting up again, drivers should be watchful for children walking to school or getting off buses.
In Olathe, the school year begins Aug. 15, with a half-day of class for kindergarten through sixth grade as well as for high school freshmen. All students, from kindergarten on up, are scheduled for a full day of class Aug. 16.
In Gardner Edgerton, freshmen and others who are new to the high school are scheduled for a full school day starting Aug. 14. Students in kindergarten through eighth grade will attend class in the morning only.
Aug. 15 is the first day of classes for students in preschool and grades 10 to 12.
