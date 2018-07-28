Olathe teacher chosen for new national science panel

Bruce Wellman, chemistry and engineering teacher at Olathe Northwest High School, has been selected to the first STEM Education Advisory Panel, which will meet twice annually at the National Science Foundation headquarters in Alexandria, Va.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. The panel is overseen by the science foundation in consultation with the U.S. Department of Education, NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“I am extremely honored and excited to serve as an inaugural member of this noteworthy federal STEM education advisory committee,” Wellman said in a news release. “I’m a fervent advocate for classroom teachers to have a strong voice in education policy at all levels.”
When that happens, he added, public education money is spent are more wisely to increase learning and the country becomes more competitive in the global economy.
Students attend International Thespian Festival
Twenty students representing Thespian Troupe 3310 from Olathe North High School joined more than 4,000 drama students from around the world participated at the International Thespian Festival late last month in Lincoln, Neb.
Emily Martin, a senior at Olathe North, was elected to serve as an International Thespian Officer. She is one of six students who will represent the International Thespian Society for the upcoming school year.
Nine students who earned superior scores at the Kansas festival were able to perform at the festival in Nebraska. Five of them received superior scores at the international level: Martin, Alex Edmonds, Katelyn Gillette, David Genis and Jackson Wilks. Some are 2018 graduates.
Prepare to get muddy at Gardner Grind
Registration is continuing for the Gardner Grind, a mile-long adventure race on Aug. 11 where competitors will meet obstacles, water challenges and mud.
The event, for ages 7 and up, will take place on the trail around the west side of Celebration Park, 32501 W. 159th St. When registering, choose race times beginning at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. Registration is $30. The last day to register is Aug. 10 in person or Aug. 9 online. No registrations will be accepted on race day.
Learn more and register by clicking on Upcoming Events at www.gardnerkansas.gov and finding the Aug. 11 date.
Dinner benefits JCCC students
How do you raise scholarship money for students studying sustainable agriculture? With food, of course.
On Aug. 24, Johnson County Community College will host the 10th annual Harvest Dinner, a three-course meal to benefit students pursuing sustainability research, internships and degrees. Those students raise and sell more than 40 different crops grown on the campus farm.
The dinner will take place at the Regnier Center on campus, starting with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by the meal and program at 7 and then an outdoor concert featuring Olivia Fox.
The cost is $55 per person. Visit jccc.edu to buy tickets.
Oz comes to Ag Hall this week
The National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame invites visitors to experience life as Dorothy did during a three-day event held in conjunction with the Theater League’s performances of the “Wizard of Oz” at the nearby Providence Medical Center Amphitheater in Bonner Springs.
“Oz Comes to Kansas,” scheduled for Aug. 2 to 4, will feature 45-minute performances by the Mesner Puppet Theater, an Oz memorabilia exhibit, tours of Miss Gulch’s farm home, train rides, a blacksmith at his forge, a corn maze and twisty slide, crafts for kids, farm animals and witch-cackling contests.
The venue is at 630 N. 126th St. in Bonner Springs. Event hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 2 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 3-4. The Mesner puppets will perform at 3 p.m. that Thursday and noon and 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Professor Marvel’s Magic Show can be seen at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and 1:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The cackling contests are at 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for children 2 to 12 and free for those under 2. They can be purchased at the gate or in advance for an extra fee. For more, visit www.aghalloffame.com.
