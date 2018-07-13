Take a tour of the new Olathe middle school

The new Summit Trail Middle School, which opens this fall at 22201 W. 118th St. in northwest Olathe, will hold an open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 23. It is Olathe's 10th middle school.
Community members, as well as students and families, are invited. Principal Sarah Guerrero will give a brief welcome at 6 p.m. Features of the school — which will be home to the Sabercats — include learning stairs, flexible furniture and learning pods.
Two tribute bands coming to Olathe Live!
Olathe Live! will return to Frontier Park at 7 p.m. July 20 with two classic rock tribute bands: Landslide (Fleetwood Mac) and Syncronicity (The Police). Donations from the show will benefit KidsTLC.
The park is at 15501 W. Indian Creek Parkway. Attendees are advised to arrive early with chairs and blankets. Visit OlatheKS.org/OlatheLive for more information.
National award goes to Olathe administrator
John Hutchison, deputy superintendent for business and operations at the Olathe School District, will receive the International Eagle Award from the Association of School Business Officials International.
The award is the highest honor in school business. As recipient, Hutchison will receive a $5,000 scholarship to present to a high school student of his choice and will be recognized at the organization's annual meeting in September.
“Working with so many great people at Olathe Public Schools is the real secret to success," Hutchinson said in a news release.
'Without my colleagues, I would not be receiving this award.”
Child care when school is out
Parents often scramble for child care when school is dismissed for holidays and teacher training, but the city of Olathe is filling the breach with Olathe Kids Crew.
During the upcoming academic year, child care will be offered to students in kindergarten through grade 6 on Olathe School District in-service days, some holidays and the winter and spring breaks. The service will be provided at the Olathe Community Center, 1205 E. Kansas City Road, with activities, games and crafts.
Families pay a one-time registration fee per child for the entire academic year, but they can sign up for all the days or just some of them. The fee must be paid before enrollment can take place. Capacity is limited so parents should register soon. For more information, visit OlatheKS.org/OlatheKidsCrew.
Gardner Grind race will get you dirty
July 20 is the last day to get the cheap rate when registering for the Gardner Grind, a mile-long adventure race on Aug. 11 where competitors will meet obstacles, water challenges and mud.
The event, for ages 7 and up, will take place on the trail around the west side of Celebration Park, 32501 W. 159th St. When registering, choose race times beginning at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. or 10 a.m.
The early bird rate is $20. Starting July 21, the price goes up to $30. The last day to register is Aug. 10 in person or Aug. 9 online. No registrations will be accepted on race day.
Learn more and register by clicking on Upcoming Events at www.gardnerkansas.gov and finding the July 20 deadline date.
