I'm upgrading to progressive eyeglasses, but don’t call me Grandma yet

If my eyes could talk, they’d have written a book about all the crazy things they’ve seen over the years. They’ve witnessed a tornado tail tuck back into a cloud and jump back down on the other side of my car.
They’ve seen women racing bareback on ostriches, and even observed me briefly ride on the back of a NYC garbage truck. But all these sights pale in comparison to the rocky road of my ever-changing vision and eyewear.
It started in college, when I noticed a change in my vision. I no longer could read the professor’s notes projected on a screen across the classroom. Street signs in the distance turned fuzzy, and squinting was necessary while I was driving. After alternating glasses and contact lenses for many years, I decided to go under the knife.
Lasik. I needed both eyes corrected, but since I was a practical 20-something, I chose to have the procedure performed at two different times. That way if one eye went blind, I could at least see through the other.
Thankfully, I flew through the procedures with flying colors. I don’t like to brag, but my nearsightedness improved to 20/15, which is better than perfect vision. I’ve always been a bit of an overachiever. One of the gals at the vision center informed me that with my scores, I could become a fighter pilot. I had a bachelor’s in musical theater, but never even thought about that career possibility.
Over the next decade, my vision and confidence were at an extreme high. I potentially could have been the first woman to step on the moon with my perfect astronaut vision. If I had wanted to, I could have leaped over tall buildings with a single bound. Nothing was getting in my way.
Until I hit 40 and my perfect eye exams went bad. Now, objects in mirrors appeared fuzzier than they were. My squinting returned and now my birthday wishes were for my arms to grow longer. If only that were the case, so I could have made out the fine print on Advil bottles.
So I gave in to buy the 17 pairs of readers/cheaters, which seemed to always be missing when needed.
Not again! Where are my glasses?
Then I’d remember to reach to the top of my head, or realize they were already on my face. It was typical “readers” behavior.
Five years ago, I decided my readers (glasses) were a nuisance, so I bought some progressive lens eyewear. Finally I could see up close, the computer screen, and no more squinting for distance.
As many of you know, glasses are far from being cheap. In fact, if you want any type that doesn’t make you look like a frump, you have to shell out the big bucks. I invested in a nice pair of trifocals, but I couldn’t walk down stairs and nausea was non-stop. Needless to say, I put them somewhere other than on my person, and I either lost them or I subconsciously threw them away.
Two years ago, I decided to retire the readers, again. This time I needed to save money, and bought some trendy, cute glasses off the Internet. As you can imagine, that was a dreadful idea. Not only did the prescription not match my need, but also as my pre-tween children informed me, “You look like a grandma!”
I was not ready for that title, so guess what I did? Stronger readers!
This week I ordered another pair of trifocals from my optometrist. Hopefully, this is the last of my eyewear adventures. When they come in, I’ll buy some Dramamine for the nausea, and resort to the handicap ramps instead of stairs for a few weeks.
