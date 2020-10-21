Mental illness can be treated. Elect these JoCo candidates who will get Kansans help

Mary Coffman

For years after my brother and nephew committed suicide, I hid in the shadows. I was scared and ashamed to talk to my friends about the people I loved taking their own lives and the sadness and grief that gripped my family.

How could this happen to us? What are the odds that it would happen twice in one family? Could it happen a third time? I had to find answers, so l began an eye-opening journey into mental illness and suicide.

The first thing I learned: Mental illness is a treatable medical problem, just like heart disease or diabetes. Nearly 1 in 5 adults and 1 in 6 young people in the U.S. suffer from it. It’s been recognized as a significant problem since 1949 with the first National Mental Health Awareness Month, now observed in October.

Mental illness does not discriminate. It can affect anyone regardless of age, gender, income, social status, race or ethnicity. Mental illness can occur at any age, though 75% of all cases begin by age 24.

Next, I was stunned to learn that suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. for all ages according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Its research found that every day, approximately 123 Americans die by suicide.

In Kansas, suicide is a significant public health issue. In 2018, suicide was the state’s ninth leading cause of death. The rate of suicide per 100,000 residents in Johnson County was 17.24 and in Wyandotte County, 22.9.

At the end of my educational journey, I was no longer afraid to step out of the shadows. I understood mental illness and suicide were nothing to be ashamed of. I learned my brother and nephew had suffered from a debilitating, life-threatening but treatable illness — something they had failed to understand.

Sadly, they were embarrassed to ask for help, afraid they’d be perceived as weak. Their emotional and physical pain was unbearable. They thought the only way to end their pain was suicide. To me at the time it seemed like an irrational thought. To them it appeared to be the only solution to their pain.

Then it happened to me. In my 50s I experienced a major episode of depression. Just like my brother and nephew, I felt unbearable physical and emotional pain. I found myself having thoughts of suicide to end the pain.

But I was one of the lucky ones because I found the mental health services I desperately needed. I had support from my husband, family and friends. My doctor prescribed medication that helped correct the chemical imbalance in my brain. I received counseling that guided me through this dark time in my life. I still battle depression, but 15 years later, it is now manageable.

Unfortunately, many Kansans can’t find the help they need because of the drastic cuts to mental health services in the past decade. That is why it is imperative that we elect candidates who understand this critical issue. In Johnson County, that means electing Joy Koesten to the Kansas Senate and Sally Jercha and Mari-Lynn Poskin to the Kansas House of Representatives. They are committed to restoring the state funding necessary to meet the ever-increasing needs for mental health services.

If you are concerned about your own mental health or that of someone you know, go to the Kansas Suicide Prevention Headquarters website at www.ksphq.org and learn the warning signs of suicide. If you are grieving, feeling hopeless or need to talk about something that’s troubling you, call KSPHQ at 785-841-2345 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Find the help you need.

Mary Coffman of Overland Park is retired from the telecommunications industry. She volunteers for the Kansas Suicide Prevention Headquarters.