Kansans need commonsense candidates to fight needless gun deaths

As rankings go, being no. 22 in a group of 50 is definitely nothing to write home about. Serious improvement would seem in order, especially if you were motivated to be the best among peers.

Unfortunately, this no. 22 ranking belongs to the state of Kansas and in a subject area no state should feel pride — namely states with the highest rates of gun deaths in America. Between 2009 and 2018, changes in state gun laws have made Kansas less safe for everyone, according to the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety.

Consider these alarming Kansas numbers:

▪ A 35% increase in the rate of deaths overall

▪ A 31% increase in the rate of homicide deaths

▪ A 40% increase in gun suicides

▪ A 60% increase in death by suicide among young Kansans

Harvard’s School of Public Health cites an even more disheartening statistic. When a gun’s involved, 85% of suicide attempts end in death.

What can Kansans do? We can vote for candidates who have pledged to make responsible gun commerce and ownership a top priority once in office. They include state Sen. Barbara Bollier, candidate for U.S. Senate, and U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids. In my part of Johnson County, they include Sally Jercha for state representative and Joy Koesten for Kansas Senate.

Those office-seekers have earned the designation of “Gun Sense Candidates” from Moms Demand Action, the national, nonpartisan advocacy group that started the day after the December 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Koesten has taken an even greater personal step after recognizing the undeniable link between guns and suicide. Last year, she and her husband Stewart created an endowed professorship in behavioral and mental health at Children’s Mercy Hospital. The Koestens are supporting local research into understanding teenage anxiety, depression and addiction that all too often lead to suicide.

They know firsthand the devastation that toxic mix can wreak on a family. For a decade, the Koestens sought help for their daughter, who struggled with depression and tried to take her own life. Luckily, no gun was involved and she survived. Now healthy, she’s working as a counselor herself.

We need to elect more state and national leaders who will prioritize ways to curb the irreparable harm guns can do to young people and others in Kansas, such as:

▪ Adopt universal background checks. Kansas should join 13 other states plus the District of Columbia that require universal background checks when guns are sold or transferred, whether from a licensed dealer or an unlicensed seller. More than 90% of Americans, including gun owners, support background checks as does 69% of NRA members, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

▪ Enact “red flag laws,” also known as extreme risk protection orders. Kansas should join 19 other states and the District of Columbia in giving authorities and families the judicial means to temporarily remove guns from people likely to harm themselves or others.

▪ Impose mandatory waiting periods. Kansas should join nine other states plus the District of Columbia that impose waiting periods between buying and acquiring firearms. Waiting lessens the chance that getting a gun will result in a tragic, permanent solution to an otherwise temporary problem. Wait times vary among states, ranging from 72 hours to 10 days, according to the Giffords Law Center.

By voting for candidates who have promised to make gun safety a top priority, we can improve Kansas’ no. 22 rank among states with the highest rate of gun deaths. You can find the Gun Sense Candidates in your area by going to gunsensevoter.org

Do it today.

Judie Becker is a native Kansan who has lived in Johnson County since 1978. She is an active volunteer and member of Missouri-Kansas Grandparents Against Gun Violence.