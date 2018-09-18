913 letters: Readers discuss Indian Creek flooding, Kobach’s chances and political polls

Runoff problems
Every new home built in Johnson County adds to the flooding on Indian Creek, as has happened too many times near 103rd Street and Wornall Road, leaving part of the Indian Creek and Tomahawk trails closed in early August.
Roofs and driveways don’t absorb any rainwater. Where is it to go?
Jack Ralston
Kansas City
Is it all bad?
In the Sept. 13 letters to the editor, a writer from Westwood Hills criticized recent development in Lenexa as “suburban sprawl.” (10A)
Does this writer also criticize the “big men with bulldozers” for “reducing forests and prairies to fields, then burying them under urban and suburban sprawl” when Westwood Hills was developed, or when the church she attends or the retail establishments she patronizes were built?
Larry Livengood
Overland Park
Well, that’s nice
Every month, I come up to Leawood to see the grandkids. After a recent rainy morning of painting and board games, I figured I’d take a break and read The Star.
Some break, as the first thing I read was Steve Rose’s column saying Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach could well be our next governor. (Aug. 8, 7A, “Lessons from Trump could help Kobach become Kansas governor”)
Ouch. And I thought the only depressing drizzle was outside my window.
The thing is, I’m afraid Rose is right. Like Trump’s, Kobach’s supporters cannot see beyond the bluster of “the more guns the merrier” and promised low taxes — never mind the murderous mayhem from the former and the state services they expect but won’t get from the latter.
Plus, Kobach, with the exception of chasing phantom illegal voters in Kansas, has spent the last two-plus years being nothing more than Trump’s lapdog. What makes anyone think that would change if he moves to Cedar Crest?
Our only hope if he’s elected is we have enough moderate Republicans left in the Legislature to stop Kobach from taking us back to the dark days of the “Brownback experiment.”
So, next time you want to cheer me up on a rainy day, Steve, why not write about something warm and fuzzy — like nuclear war?
Kathleen C. Butler
Wichita
A bad call
Tonight is the very last straw for me. I am tired of a mentality that appearances and PR are the same thing as honesty and suggests that when someone makes an earnest attempt to make things better for every one of our citizens, he or she is dismissed as having never believed in this country and its people.
Rep. Kevin Yoder, this one’s for you, although I have strong feelings about many, many other Republicans right now. Please do not conduct dishonest surveys, such as the one I received in a phone call tonight, designed to slime your opponent in the name of polling and seeking information about how voters feel. It is a shameless, dirty technique and one that says everything I need to know about your character and my vote.
I rarely answer calls from unknown callers, because as one of the few last landline owners, I get many every day. But tonight I thought it would be doing “the right thing,” although I was tired and in a bad mood.
I found the young man who called to be genuine and charming, and at no time was he anything but professional and engagingly nice.
I finished the poll, which I answered honestly, but I wrote this to make sure you got the message, Rep. Yoder.
Penny Gilbert
Fairway
