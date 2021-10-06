One bomber jacket led to many questions. This mom’s son solved the mystery

A box full of Goodwill items from the Snodell house. Courtesy photo

In a corner of our basement, a corner not designated as a “limbo storage area,” my husband and I found a small box containing a light bomber jacket. We were embracing a sporadic decluttering frenzy. It was this particular purge fest that taught us the dark side of getting organized.

We had no idea of the identity of the jacket’s owner, or how it landed in our basement. It was a real head-scratcher that swiftly led to some drama.

But first, I’d like to clarify what I mean by “limbo area.” People who have launched kids within the last five years or so will understand. In this phase, you still have many things that belong to your twenty-somethings. Items that are possibly valuable/important/sentimental. You just can’t purge the stuff until your young adults stop by first to reclaim or pitch. Hence, you create limbo areas, which I believe are both physical and emotional. For parents, at least.

The limbo storage method usually works. Recently, after some nudging, our oldest retrieved some classic shirts and his bulky SCUBA gear. What a thrill to finally see that flotsam float out the door. It put us one grain of sand closer to our minimalist dream.

But the mysterious retro-ish bomber jacket we barely glimpsed ended up causing trouble. Somehow one of us might have inadvertently put it in a “giveaway” pile instead of a hands-off limbo area.

Often our slowly building giveaway stack can grow for months. But this time, within days of the jacket discovery, we took our mini mountain of donations to Goodwill. Farewell unwanted vases and kitchenware and mysterious blue zip-up bomber.

Just days after the Goodwill drop-off, our youngest son popped by. He realized he’d soon need fall gear and asked if we had seen a blue zip-up bomber. He was certain he’d temporarily stored it at our house during the chaos of switching apartments this past summer.

Oops.

We said things like, “We did see a jacket.”

“Yikes.” and “Oof.” and “Had no idea it was yours.

“Guess what?”

I could sense our guy was monumentally baffled, considering we have a house filled with useless stuff we could have purged first. For instance, right next to our water heater we have an extensive ugly lamp collection and two never-used suitcases big enough to hold barbecue grills.

Our boy is tall and lanky and therefore long-armed like me, so apparently, he was happy to have acquired a jacket he actually liked. One that both fit and passed the young dude acceptable fashion test. We had just never seen him wearing it. The dots didn’t connect. He gracefully shrugged off our mistake with a disappointed sigh, but my empathy-o-meter went through the roof. I, too, struggle to find nice enough jackets that also cover my wrists.

So, the next day, guess who went Goodwill hunting in search of a miracle? I had hoped that maybe it took about a week for the store to process our donations. I imagined the moment I crossed the threshold, the staff would roll the jacket onto the floor with victorious trumpets blaring. But after a thorough search, no luck. I told my story to a woman who worked there. I asked how long it takes for donated items to hit the racks. She explained to me they distribute donations all around town, which was probably a polite way of saying, “Pfffft, good luck, dope.”

A miracle did happen, though. My husband and I attended the September Plaza Art Fair. By chance, we walked by the Young Person Store where our son had mentioned he purchased the AWOL jacket a few years ago. We bee-lined inside. They carried something almost identical, but in black. We bought it. Our millennial loved it.

The moral of the story is, when you think you’re decluttering, queen Marie Kondo, you just might be a more backward Marie Kondon’t. Always pitch the ugly lamps first.

