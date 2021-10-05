Grandma was prescribed cigarettes and grandpa hunted snakes. Our kids will survive

Emily Parnell’s grandparents posed in a photo booth at the American Royal. Courtesy photo

I sometimes worry about my teenagers’ struggles and choices, but then I take a deep breath and remember the stories I grew up hearing from my parents and maternal grandparents about how they grew up.

My great-grandmother used kerosene as a cure-all, rubbing it on my young grandmother’s chest to try to cure her of pneumonia, and brushed the same flammable fuel through her long braids to stave off lice. None of these impeded Grandma’s ability to raise a pet owl, whose beak was purportedly bitten off by a snake. She survived the cigarettes, prescribed by her doctor to treat asthma, and was a very loving mother to my mom, and a fun, quirky grandma to me.

My mother’s childhood was tame, as far as I know. She was an upstanding student in a one-room school house, where she got in trouble for objecting to a boy behind her who incessantly pulled her braids. She was devoted to her church and family, and continued to be after she married my dad, just days after she turned 18. My father’s teenage burden was heavier. He worked during high school to support his gravely ill parents (who both died before I was born), relying heavily on a grocery store tab that a church kept open to help his family.

Less sad, but somehow more horrifying to me, was his PE class at a large, Kansas City high school, where the boys’ PE classes swam in the nude.

My grandpa’s stories take the cake, though. I grew up, awed by his tales of his free-range childhood, and as an adult, I’m shocked that he even survived. His parents were hired to run a ranch in the Mojave Desert of California. He hunted rattle snakes for dog food and sold their skins to tourists for spare cash. He roamed the desert mountains and made overnight visits to a hermit who lived in the wilderness, and was befriended by a nearby Native American chief.

He had his own horse named Brownie for transportation, and a beloved pet burrow that accompanied him until it was spooked by a rattlesnake and “kicked itself to death.”

At the age of 15, he and a friend stole a car and drove it to Los Angeles to go deep-sea fishing. They were caught, and he was sentenced to several months at a juvenile detention camp, cutting fire lanes along with other wayward boys. Once he was released, his father sent him to live in rural Missouri with his aunt and uncle.

Grandpa’s stories changed from adventure to high school, and sweet antics of romancing my grandmother. The adventures picked back up when, after he graduated from high school, he returned to California to try to make money to buy her a wedding ring. He had a small stack of cash and and set out to hitchhike back to the California desert. Grandpa hitchhiked as far as Colorado, where he did a little sightseeing.

He rented a mule to ride to the top of Pike’s Peak, then saddle sore, he released the mule, assuming it knew its way back to the barn, and ran all the way down the mountain. He decided it would be faster to take the train the rest of the way to California. Unwilling to part with his cash, he chose not to purchase a ticket, and instead, he hopped into the cargo cars of the trains as they rolled out of town along with “the hobos.”

Grandpa worked in fields, and then a CCC camp, before returning to Missouri where he and my grandmother, still teens, secretly wed at a neighboring county courthouse. They kept their marriage hidden from their families for “a while.”“a while.”

My family sets the bar high for what kind of adults I hope my kids will be, but their pasts demonstrated that many paths can launch a young adult on a successful future. We no longer turn our children into walking fire hazards in the name of health, and child protective services hopefully intervenes sometime between train-hopping hobo habits and juvenile detention.

But we don’t have to give up hope if they don’t fit the mold of an ideal teen. Questionable decision-making and a strong desire for independence are part of the package.

Kids have always grown up fast, pushed their limits and been downright sneaky. Some can take on responsibilities they hardly seem fit for. Others will sneak off and get married. A few will stubbornly live life on their own terms until something ropes them in.

Kids are also strong and resilient. They can rebound and learn, and their missteps give them character, perspective and good stories for future generations.