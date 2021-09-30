It ended happily, but here’s the story of a new driver, a tree and a median

Once upon a time when my daughters were but wee lasses, I was diagnosed with anxiety. At the time I thought they had driven me to become the worrywart I was; but I’ve since learned it’s in my gene pool.

I also wouldn’t be surprised if we have a mutant gene responsible for automobile anxiety. It’s quite astounding many of us learned to drive a car.

One of my biggest fears for years was when driving over any super-elevated flyover or curved overpass. I fondly call them raised Interstate curved ramps of death, I know not everyone calls them by that name, but if the brake shoe fits…

Before I forced myself to face my fear. If I’d see a “death ramp” in the distance, my palms would sweat, my heart would do cartwheels in my chest, and then I’d promptly alter my driving route to avoid breaking out in hives or hyperventilating. Those concrete roller coasters are nothing but trouble.

However, with age, some therapy and a many deep cleansing breaths I’m now able to conquer any overpass. Finally, all of that road drama was in the past for me. Until recently when my teen daughters needed to learn to drive.

My fear of teaching my children to drive was real even when my girls were toddlers, I agreed to do many unfun parenting things, as long as my husband agreed to teach them to drive. I’ve been planning for this day for years. Despite my urgent pleas for my husband to teach them to drive, our schedules haven’t lined up optimally. I’m not having my daughter first learning to drive through rush hour traffic after my husband gets home from work.

So, since I wanted to make sure my daughter wasn’t as scared of driving as I had been at her age, I have given in and taken her on the road a bit. If I knew I’d be doing this, you better bet I would have had my husband do more of the potty-training duties.

With deep breathing and trying to speak in low, comforting tones, I allowed her to shuttle me around a church parking lot, then progressed down some of the back roads of Johnson County. Each time she improved greatly, but there was one evening that will forever remain in my memory.

It was the first time she actually drove out of the parking lot and onto a street. I thought all those times we let her drive the golf cart at the gardening store would have given her some idea how to drive, but I guess maneuvering an automobile is a bit more complicated. I had her weave through another subdivision where no one would know us and she practiced turning, stopping, and an introduction to the blinkers.

I’m pretty sure we weren’t to the turn signal stage yet, but I’m not a professional by any means and was just winging it. Especially since I wasn’t planning on doing this driver’s ed thing.

I was so proud of how she was catching on, and I was keeping my anxiety at a non-detectable level, at least for a while. We came to a dead-ended cul-de-sac, and I thought she’d be fine. The problem was that this of all residential cul-de-sacs had an odd median in the middle. Why do city planners think this is acceptable?

I reminded her to keep it slow, but apparently her anxious car gene ramped up and she hit the gas whilst screaming about the tree in the middle of the road. “Brake! Brake! Stop the car!” I said in the extreme opposite of a calm voice. She was so focused on not hitting the tree in the middle, she almost clipped a tree in someone’s yard. I really needed a set of brakes on the passenger side.

I thankfully don’t have the problem of losing control of my bladder, but I had the foresight I’d be a poor choice for educating my children in a moving vehicle. I imagined screaming. I imagined cursing. I even pictured full out panic attacks, but instead I sat awkwardly and uncomfortably in an unfamiliar cul-de-sac with my beautiful and smart daughter and laughed ourselves silly.

Next time I take her out to practice driving, I might grab one of our puppy pee pads - at least until my girl gets the hang of driving, or stops screaming at trees.

Stacey Hatton can be reached at laughingwithkids@yahoo.com.