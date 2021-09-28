Is Medicaid a gift to the poor? It barely touches America’s giveaways to the rich

Charles Hammer

Growing up in Oklahoma, my pals and I gloried in dumb jokes: “Why did the dimwit hit himself on the head with a hammer? Because it felt so good when he stopped.”

But here in Kansas, we dimwits don’t stop. We keep on whacking our hospitals, our poor people and ourselves — all just to block Medicaid expansion while robbing ourselves of a chance to be decently Christian. I mean Christian as defined by Jesus in his parable of the Good Samaritan, whose commandment concerning an injured person was simple: “Take care of him…”

That’s too much to ask of our Republican legislature. They have left Kansas stranded among 12 recalcitrant states of the union, while the other 38 have expanded Medicaid. We thus deprive not just sick poor people but also hospitals and their workers of a federal gusher that since 2014 could have lavished nearly $5 billion on our state.

Check out the minute-by-minute bleed of our losses on the Kansas Hospital Association’s dollar odometer at www.kha-net.org/Ticker.

Meanwhile, federal taxes we Kansans pay support expanded Medicaid in those 38 other states. That includes the states that surround us on four sides: Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska (all three Republican) and Colorado. Turns out that government in those three does not, after all, represent their citizens, who were forced to bypass their own legislatures and vote ballot initiatives.

Our Kansas conservative leaders created a private-business version of Medicaid called KanCare. A single parent earns too much to qualify for KanCare if he or she earns more than $8,345 per year for a family of three. So, to supplement that money she can leave the kids at home while she works fast food for our lousy Kansas minimum wage of $7.25 hourly.

Yet, because of the income limit, even that pitiful wage would disqualify her for KanCare. Under a law signed by Ronald Reagan, she can go to a hospital emergency room, but only for today’s illness. No family doctor for her. In 2016 I discovered how miserly Kansas politicians threaten lives even of middle-class families.

My 80-year-old-wife, Lenore, and I had just flown back from a visit with our daughter in Florida when she began to feel ill. At 11 p.m. we drove to the University of Kansas Hospital, only to discover the emergency room crowded with poor families.

Most were not desperate. They were just seeking the only medical care available to them, thanks to the law signed by Reagan. My wife and I became exhausted as the waiting hours passed, midnight and then 2 a.m. and then 4 a.m. (With expansion of the KU emergency room and a new patient wing, the situation there has greatly improved.) Sleepless more than 20 hours, we rose to go home as the attendant pleaded:

“Wait! Wait! I’ll get you in.”

And he did, enabling X-ray technicians to detect a fist-sized knot of pneumonia in Lenore’s right lung. She spent three nights in the hospital taking antibiotics and came home well — a victory for the emergency room, that rare medical locale where the poor and middle class come together.

Dr. Lee Norman, the hospital’s chief medical officer at the time, said if poor people had Medicaid, they could get family doctors, steering them away from very expensive emergency care.

“Then we wouldn’t have to write off as bad debt $30 million a year,” he told me for a column I wrote around that time.

Republicans often deny benefits to the poor as a weapon to win legislative battles. When few Republicans joined Democrats to pass the bill, Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle blocked the vote, demanding that the deal include an anti-abortion measure. When it passed again, Gov. Sam Brownback vetoed the bill because it lacked work requirements and did not defund Planned Parenthood.

Expanded Medicaid is indeed a gift to the poor, but barely a fraction of America’s giveaways to the rich: the yacht tax deduction, the mortgage interest deduction on big houses and second homes, “business” meal deductions at five-star restaurants, over-the-top subsidies to wealthy farmers, lax enforcement of millionaire tax cheating, plus local property tax giveaways we lavish on developers to build strip malls, office and apartment buildings, auto factories and more.

So, stop, you Kansas legislators. Also you Missouri, Oklahoma, and Nebraska politicians, all forced to watch from the sidelines while your own citizens do the Christian deed and pass Medicaid expansion. Stop beating up on poor people. Like that dimwit I mentioned earlier, stop hitting yourself on the head with a hammer.

You will then feel so good about yourselves.

Contact Charles Hammer at hammerc12@gmail.com.