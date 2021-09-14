Advantage: Midwest. When it comes to fall, we have those Southern states sweating

Oh, how lovely are those first autumn leaves to fall in the Midwest. Special to The Star

It’s almost 90 degrees out, but I just bought myself two sweaters. Not lightweight sweaters, mind you, but bulky cable knit wonders that shout cozy.

Do I need another sweater, never mind two more sweaters? No, but there’s just something about a cable knit that I find life affirming. To me, the first sighting of a cable knit in a store means that fall is on its way, and this makes me feel all kinds of happy.

I’m a hard-core fall aficionado. To me it’s the Goldilocks of seasons — not too hot, not too cold. I’ve never understood people who love the heat or really anyone who willingly moves to Florida or for that matter, Texas — especially Texas under the influence of climate change.

(Please note: Right now, I’m feeling the keen disappointment of both my parents from beyond the grave for that true confession.)

To defend myself for the Texas statement I’m going to throw the state of Kansas under the bus. Kansas changed me. Kansas showed me the glory of four seasons and I’m never going back to the two seasons of Texas: hot and hotter with a surprise ice storm thrown in to demonstrate the state’s inability to deal with anything that doesn’t fit into the obsessive heat paradigm.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I find autumn in Kansas magical. All the yards look like bright green frosted cupcakes with leaf sprinkles. I was in my 40s until I discovered the daily delight of kicking leaves with my feet and hearing the symphonic rustling sound of decaying foliage.

I’m sure anyone seeing me walking my dogs in the fall fears that I could possibly be having a medical emergency as I stop at every collection of leaves on the side of the street and gleefully attempt to do a fan kick without getting the dog leashes wrapped around at least one of my legs.

Then there’s the air. That crisp, glorious air, that has the power to make you feel like a walking Hallmark card. It’s full of uplifting, positive vibes.

I think perhaps you have to experience a childhood devoid of fall to really appreciate the stellar attributes of the season. I grew up abundantly sweating through the months of September, October and November. Sure, the perspiration tapered off a bit come Thanksgiving, but you were still having to peel your shorts-clad legs off the stadium bleachers, like bacon off a griddle, during every football game.

Halloween was the worst. You picked your costumes based on not suffering from heat asphyxiation. I have no doubt the skimpy costume trend was born in Texas and not from someone’s twisted vision to tramp up Halloween. It was for sheer survival.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Imagine my everlasting joy when my kid’s first Halloween in Kansas involved buying costumes that could provide warmth during a trick-or-treating marathon. This joy was increased when I found myself accompanying my kids wearing a jacket, instead of a tank top and clinical strength deodorant.

Today I found a few leaves — beautiful leaves with tinges of crimson — gracing my grass. This got me so excited. It’s like a whisper from Mother Nature that good things are coming. Yes, yes, this also means that winter is next up in the queue but for someone who’s discovered a fondness for shoveling driveways that just adds to my happiness quotient.

Now excuse me while I go bake some pumpkin bread.

Reach Sherry Kuehl at snarkyinthesuburbs@gmail.com, on Facebook at Snarky in the Suburbs, on Twitter at @snarkynsuburbs on Instagram @snarky.in.the.suburbs, and snarkyinthesuburbs.com.