Every patch tells a different story: Quilt of many colors a blueprint into the past

Are you familiar with the 1968 song, “Coat of Many Colors”? It was written and performed by singer-songwriter legend, Dolly Parton. Since I’m not a huge country music fan, I hadn’t heard it or the lyrics until last year when my husband suggested I listen to it.

The premise of the song is that when Dolly was a young girl, they were too poor to buy clothes, so her mother took a box of rags and made a coat for her daughter out of scraps. Parton sings of this coat, and since her mother made it for her and blessed it with a kiss, it was much worth more than the other school kids’ coats.

The lyrics paint such a clear picture of the other kids at school making fun of her and even after she tried to explain its worth, they still mocked her. I wonder what those kids thought of when years later, a celebrity was singing about their bullying?

My mother often made my clothes as a young child. She’s quite an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed making numerous dresses, swimsuits or even prom dresses. Can you imagine any teen around here allowing their mom to sew them a homecoming dress? The secret was that my mom’s dresses were just as beautiful as anything I could have bought at the mall.

As many seamstresses do, my mother kept all of the scraps of fabric from these creations. Over the years, her collection really grew and started taking up too much space. I don’t think this is the reason she started quilting, but it might have aided in turning a dream into reality for her.

I loved watching my mother quilt and wondering why she enjoyed a craft that always included stabbing a finger with the needle. When you are going through three layers of fabric, the chance of impaling a digit is extremely high. Her dedication and artistry amazed me, and it still does.

Several years ago, I made a small 2-by-3-foot holiday wall quilt. I was quite pleased with my persistence, but I’m not embarrassed to share I don’t hold the same quilting gene as my mom. My quilt was supposed to have perpendicular lines and not draw attention away from the work. However, in order to have that viewing experience, you need to turn your head ever so slightly to the side.

I really noticed my family’s history in my mother’s patchwork quilt she gave me. Not only is the workmanship beautiful, but if you take the time to see each scrap of fabric, you find a different story. The story of closets past. Sundresses and toddler rompers. Teenager skirts and tops.

The quilt, a Dresden plate pattern, has a four generation history. My great grandmother, Emma Grace, started the quilt in the 1930s using scraps from her homemade dresses and those of her daughter (my grandmother). My mom, Karen Warner, finished piecing it together adding material from her dresses and mine as a young girl.

That’s what is so cool about coats or quilts of many colors: They tell a story of an earlier life, a reminder of fashion and style and a mother’s love.

Just like Dolly Parton, my quilt — consisting of bits of fabric that many people would view as scraps — is not to be tossed away but collected to share our family story for many generations to come. I’m blessed to have my mother’s love sewn up in a quilt. When I wrap it around my shoulders, I’m reminded of her love and that will always keep me warm.

