Through the years, she pieced together bits of history from her grandmother’s stories

When I was around 12, my grandmother taught me how to crochet. I had just started junior high, back at a time when boys went to shop class and girls filed into the home economics kitchens.

All students should have learned both skill sets, but that’s another debate for another time. You can fight me on this, but today I believe crochet hooks are power tools without electric cords.

Back then I couldn’t quite grasp the home ec teacher’s hurried instructions, but my goal was to create a mauve poncho. It might have been a final project. Or I had already bought the yarn and felt invested. I can’t quite remember the cause of urgency because the poncho era was many decades ago, but there was definitely some Jan-Brady-level unraveling going on.

My grandma came to the rescue. I’ve been thinking about her a lot lately, because due to a strange, sudden urge I can’t explain, I’m crocheting again. One day I just walked into a craft store and loaded up. I’ve been YouTubing refresher lessons, which is no substitute for a grandmother. At least some of what she taught me is coming back. Mainly the will to keep stitching and learning.

I remember sitting in her Brooklyn living room. She showed me her favorite technique with her arthritis-bent fingers. And with that I say there could not be more beautiful hands than those of a grandparent who is trying to pass along some skills to a grandchild. I dumped whatever confusing mishmash my frazzled home economics teacher tried to convey. Soon enough I picked up my grandma’s style.

Any time I visited, whether for crochet lessons or not, grandma would tell me stories of her past. Mainly because I asked. Now I wish I could time travel and question her more. She was the oldest of nine but lost three young siblings, which was tragically common back then. She had six children herself. My mom was her way last, born solidly from what even today is strangely called a “geriatric pregnancy.”

So doing the math, that placed my grandmother in a generation that had witnessed and experienced so much history. The Great Depression, two world wars, the fights for civil rights and countless advancements in medicine and technology. She was already a married adult with her first baby in tow before she was allowed to vote.

And, I realize now, Grandma was also a young adult during the Spanish flu pandemic. This never came up. If, between some “yarn overs” and “pull throughs,” I could have weaved in some questions about that time, I would have. But it was off my radar. Unlike now.

Instead, I learned scattered things, all valuable anyway. As a child, she had to sneak into her attic to read, because in that era she was expected to focus on other things. As an adult, she planted many flowers in her small yard, took art classes when she could, even Japanese style painting at the Brooklyn Botanical gardens. She held her own on her Singer sewing machine. She had a quick wit, a robust laugh and would sometimes play lively ragtime music on her upright piano.

I lost my grandmother when I was away at college, and never had the chance to piece together the entire arc of her life. There were always struggles, some caused by where she landed in history, the rest by life’s painful curveballs. I can’t even guess all the drama and challenges. What I do know is along the way my she got busy with her hands. She expressed herself with music, crafts and art, and digging in the dirt. She found her own pockets of joy, which is probably the best way to stitch a full life together.

And now, I cobble away at my crocheting, which is far from perfect. Who needs a symmetrical blanket, anyway? I’m forging ahead, but I wish I could ask my grandma how to make the next one.

