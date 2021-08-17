Bovine? Hardly, but this dog is a steady anchor as world tries to get back to normal

Jack is a reliable morning sight, sniffing around his neighborhood at the end of a leash. Special to The Star

My little ones aren’t perfect, but I still hate to hear any of them disparaged, not even the one who rarely obeys, loves to barge into Zoom meetings and freaks out every time someone rings the doorbell.

Yes, technically, that particular one is a dog. But my human sons call Jack their brother and they themselves sometimes seem to be the least domesticated of the pack, so this dog’s earned my parental protection of his ego.

Not that he needs it most days. He’s a sharp-looking pup who gets enough compliments from folks around the neighborhood that his ego would be dangerously swollen if he had a better handle on English.

That’s why I was caught so off guard several months back when a woman who lives at the far end of one of our longer walking routes uttered the slanderous words that handsome Jack looks like a cow.

Reminiscing about the time before shutdowns, social distancing and all the rest changed the world, she said her son used to regularly see me and Jack walking near his school when she dropped him off in the mornings, and she imitated how the boy loved to point him out: “Mom, there’s the cow dog!”

Excuse me? There’s the what now?

A sleek orca is what I think of when sunshine sparkles off Jack’s glossy black-and-white coat, but I guess a young Kansan can be forgiven if his mind veered more toward a Holstein when he caught a glimpse from a moving car.

And anyway, it was hard to be offended as the woman and I talked on that spring morning. She was telling me about the unexpected joy Jack brought her family when, bored with our old route, he and I switched to a new one that passed their block almost a mile from the school.

“The cow dog is here!” the woman shouted to her son the first time she noticed Jack outside her window on our new walk, and now she wanted me to know how happy her son was every time he saw us.

I finally understood his cheer this week when I passed an old friend on my drive to the office.

Well, “friend” is overstating things, seeing as we’ve never so much as nodded “good morning.” But I got used to seeing her so regularly that I built an imagined personality based entirely on her head-down, martial gait: strong, unwavering and utterly dependable. When I spot her it means I’m six minutes from the office and I start focusing on how I’ll start the workday.

She was a regular weekday sight once upon a time — a landmark on my morning drive.

But like Jack had been for that boy outside his school, this was a landmark I hadn’t seen since the day in March 2020 when my office sent everyone to work from home and closed its doors while the world figured out how to gather safely again.

Spotting her this week for the first time in nearly 17 months, reliable as ever at the six-minute mark from the end of my commute, it seemed like a trusted friend was telling me the clockwork of the world still ticked soundly.

While we’ve been enduring so much isolation, grievous loss and turmoil, a lot of the anchors we used to take for granted have held strong, patiently waiting for us to step back aboard the routine of better days.

It’s good to know that Jack was one of them, for one kid, at least.

So go ahead and call him an anchor, call him a landmark. Just don’t call him a cow dog. His English still isn’t real good, but come on, his dad is right here listening.

Richard Espinoza is a former editor of the Johnson County Neighborhood News. You can reach him at respinozakc@yahoo.com. And follow him on Twitter at @respinozakc.