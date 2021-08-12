If she could bottle up that ‘new love’ feeling, she’d make a mint on the deal

Here’s proof that comprising in marriage is essential. Special to The Olathe News

There’s nothing better than true love, except, maybe, new love. I’ve been married for a smidge more than 18 years now, so I’m not a current expert on the subject. But recently I was reminded of that at a wedding shower I attended for a darling young couple. They actually connected and fell in love over the pandemic. So something fabulous did happen during 2020.

I’ve known the young bride-to-be for several years now and she’s a natural beauty. She could be in one of those old Ivory soap commercials, where the spokeswoman’s fresh clean face shouldn’t be covered up with makeup. In fact, when we met up with her over a pandemic Zoom call, my daughter and I noticed how beautiful and glowing she was.

After 11 months trapped with each other in quarantine, I asked, “Kiddo, why do we look like we were just picked up under a bridge, and she’s illuminating the screen?”

It was new love. That blushing, fresh, can’t stop that feeling kind of love. The kind every great love song is about. Not a crush or infatuation, but the first real love experience.

I fondly recall the feeling of my heart clutching itself and squeezing fairy dust through my body many moons ago. Every cell in your body is energized by new love.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It’s a shame we can’t bottle that feeling and share it with the world. Boy, I could make a mint on that idea. It should be a minty breath spray, but better tasting, and not as much lint on the cap. That tingling, whirring feel would travel throughout the rest of your body, preparing you for the spinning in circles with your arms out, in a field of wildflowers, the sun warming your face, while Journey’s hit “Open Arms” repeats in your mind. You get my point.

At some wedding showers, you get to meet the object of your friend’s affections. Since the world had been locked up, I didn’t get to meet him until that day. Of course, as a married woman, I initially observed their glances and body language to determine if this was a good fit. It’s just what we do. Though it’s not as if I would be the one to decide if they were the real deal or another statistic, I’m thrilled to say, in my eyes they are a great match.

After the meet-and-greet and introduction of the groom-to-be, the hostess started the game Questions. In it, the hostess asks a question and the couple, sitting back-to-back and unable to see the other’s replies, answers who best fits the question by raising a sign. For example, if the question was, “Who is the best at cooking?” each of them would raise the bride or the groom sign.

It’s a great game where you can get to know their relationship, and picture what bickering might look like in their married life. I can honestly say, there won’t be a lot of that with these two. They were in agreement nearly 100%.

Afterward, I started thinking of other questions that would be good to know about your potential spouse.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“Which way does the toilet paper go? Over the top or underneath?” or “which way do you put the glassware away in your kitchen shelves?”

Both of these questions have a right answer. It is “over” and “rim down.” On one of these, I gave in to my husbands want’s. But I may not have considered marriage if the toilet paper was always stuck underneath in my house.

As you married folk know, it’s necessary to have a give-and-take relationship, and know when to choose your battles. A marriage can’t be one-sided.

If my husband is now thinking his wife has been making all the decisions, I have this message. Wrong. You won the kitchen glassware, dear.

Stacey Hatton can be reached at laughingwithkids@yahoo.com.