A maple emerged in a quiet suburban spot. Nature offers promise during tough times

A butterfly approves of Denise Snodell’s patch of distraction. Courtesy photo

I’ve been taking morning walks as part of a daily sanity regimen, because everything is whiplash weird right now. More on that later.

On one of my favorite routes, I pass a young silver maple that has boldly emerged along a busy street. Initially I thought it was an oak, but I double-checked leaf illustrations to be sure. (What’s happening to me? Paging Dr. Rick.)

I’ve always adored trees, but never wanted to high-five one until now. This one’s a trouper. A clever survivor, if I may anthropomorphize flora.

The sapling, which is about 3 feet tall, probably landed in its most unusual spot via the wind. A seed pod can blow far in a classic Kansas gust. Nature travels.

The tree took root exactly between two of those ugly cable/phone/whatever boxes that pepper our cities and suburbs. Thanks to these accidental sentries, the big commercial mowers I often see tidying up surrounding stretches of grass are unable to reach that maple. Right now it’s thriving, reaching up to the sunlight and doing all that photosynthesizing stuff.

I like the momentary distraction of that ambitious little tree. I imagine what it might be trying to tell me. “Keep your guard up but follow the sunlight. Thrive for as long as you can.”

Right now, it’s especially better for the soul to gaze at what’s bursting from the ground than to focus on what’s blasting across our man-made blue screens. (I can’t help but do both.) Aside from noticing rogue maples, I’ve taken the initiative to plant some different flowers and shrubs these past few months.

After years of envying other folks’ hydrangeas, I’ve finally planted my own. Also, on a whim I bought a pack of zinnia seeds and planted an unruly blooming patch right in the front of my house. Best $1.69 I’ve ever spent, even if these unmanicured beauties might raise an HOA eyebrow.

The blue screens are an equal distraction, though. In June I thought everything was cool and promising and we could all soon reach for the sky again, just like that ambitious tree. But pandemics are tricky things. Getting through and monitoring current mutating distress is the task at hand. As I said, nature travels.

Disinformation campaigns, which I find baffling and downright evil, are not helping. I want that early June feeling back again, when it looked like we were maybe on a straighter path to herd immunity. I can’t tell people how to think, but what’s the deal with doubting/blockading science and medicine and the tools that mitigate danger?

If your appendix is about to burst, who are you going to trust to save your life? A sketchy website? A loud uncle who doesn’t grasp reality or math? Politicians using chaos/distractions as ICUs fill up? Entertainment broadcasters disguised as news anchors? Nope, nope, nope and nope. If your life is at risk, you’ll limp with your inflamed appendix to the doctor, a highly trained professional, who took an oath to do no harm.

I’m even more baffled that some folks are actually using science — electricity, satellite technology, the magic of pixels and all that — to discredit…science. As I take my walks, I try to figure out their end game, only none of this is a game.

So the summer of bloom strolling and doom scrolling rages on as I nurture my flowers and prune my information sources to experts only. Like renowned epidemiologists and infectious disease experts, as well as the many medical professionals I know personally. These people have no agenda but to promote good public health.

In the midst of the madness, I’ll continue to steal joy and watch the butterflies land on my zinnias. And I’ll keep checking on that maple sapling as it grows defiantly, upwards to the light.

