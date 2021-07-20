For Republicans to thrive, they must stop the poor, the people of color from voting

Charles Hammer

Johnson County is so Republican that in 2016, Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton 46.7% to 44.1%, with a few votes to other candidates. So Republican is this county that we voted for Woodrow Wilson in 1916 during World War I, but never since for a Democratic presidential candidate.

Until last year, that is, when Democrat Joe Biden beat Republican Donald Trump 52.7% to 44.5%, again with a few votes to others. Amazingly, the Democrat won.

Given our electoral history, how could that be? Was it election fraud? Will the former president demand that we “find” enough Republican votes to change the outcome? Are we due for an insurrection here like the one in Washington with the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers fighting their way up the courthouse steps? Will “Stop the Steal” be coming here?

Not likely. This is partly because the Electoral College made most local Democratic balloting irrelevant, as usual. President Trump won the state 53 to 45% and got 100% of Kansas electoral votes. Here is a more probable reason for lack of protest: Most Johnson County voters believe our elections are honestly conducted, with good reason.

Fred Sherman, Johnson County election commissioner, is no political figure. He was the civil servant entrusted with organizing 10 advance voting polls for the 2020 election, plus 180 for election day itself.

Sherman said Johnson County citizens can electronically view their ballots before printing them on card stock, which they then can view directly. Thus, their votes leave an enduring paper trail. Under Kansas law, no machines here can be connected in any way to the internet, making it tough for vote stealers lurking in Moscow or the Cayman islands. (At one point President Trump’s chief of staff forwarded links to a YouTube conspiracist who suggested that Italy had used military satellites to rig the election for Joe Biden. Why Italy?)

Sherman said when polls close, USB drives from voting machines are sealed and transported, within a constant chain of custody, to the election office on Olathe’s Kansas City Road. There they are uploaded so totals can be calculated. Kansas law requires that after tabulation, a randomly selected 1% of precinct results be hand recounted by a bi-partisan team. For the 2020 election, Sherman said, the team found perfect correspondence in Johnson County between the original tabulation and hand recount.

New York University’s Brennan Center noted that that only 12% of Americans, or about 16 million people in 2020, voted on paperless machines, mostly in just eight states Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Kansas (seven counties), Indiana, Kentucky and New Jersey.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach spent eight years grubbing for voter fraud in this state and prosecuted just nine cases among our 2 million registered voters. The conservative Heritage Foundation found 1,322 “proven instances of voter fraud” in the U. S. since the 1980s among 168 million registered voters, a rate of fraud less than one one-thousandth of one%. The Brennan Center suggests it is more likely that an American “will be struck by lightning than that he will impersonate another voter at the polls.”

How strange, then, is Republican anguish over this smidgen of “fraud” among all those voters in all our thousands of elections over 30 years in 50 states for school boards, city, county, state and federal governments?

Ostensibly fearing fraud, Republican legislators now roll out a fresh wave of voter suppression. They purge voter rolls and make it hard to register, while gerrymandering districts to benefit their candidates. They cut polling places, early voting, absentee voting, mail-in voting, while limiting polling hours and access to drop boxes.

It is lamentably comic that because of possible “influence,” Florida bars persons from offering water to parched voters waiting in long lines, while Texas would throw open vote-tabulating rooms so angry partisans can hang over the shoulders of election workers as they count.

Republican politicians notice what happens with record voter turnouts like those last fall in both Johnson County and the nation. They do not want all these citizens flooding the polls, employees who could vote on weekends but not workdays, the city dwellers, the poor, the sick, the transportation deprived the people of color. If Republican politicians hope to win, these voters must be stopped.

