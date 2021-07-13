As DIY projects go, interior painting tops her list. Here are a few handy hints

Essentials for those who enjoy painting. Special to The Star

The only DIY skill I’ve ever fully nailed (and then spackled) is interior painting. I’m both happy and annoyed to report my Purdy brushes are beckoning. Along with a possible glitch.

I’m not exactly sure how I learned to make walls and trim look almost professionally done, especially if you squint, but I do know as a child watching my dad transform rooms was an indoctrination. He’d sometimes hand me the roller, which leads to the most rewarding part of the process after the tedious prep work and “cutting in” around the edges. Now I know how generous a gesture that was.

Dipping into paint buckets through the years has splattered me with some wisdom. Here’s the most important professional amateur tip I can share about interior painting: When the urge to partake in this task hits you, jump on it. Like, right away. For me, the brief enthusiasm to toss drop cloths everywhere usually occurs once every three to seven years. And it vanishes after 400 to 800 square feet.

It’s unusual that right now I’ve been collecting little square paint chips just 20 months after the last latex flurry. Eyeing the leftover prep tape inventory in the basement is a sign I must leap before the feeling passes. And yes, more advice, go with the green Frog Tape. The cheaper blue stuff doesn’t seal as well.

I’ve finally decided it’s my laundry room that needs a significant brightening. I have lived in this house over two decades and have never liked the original color surrounding my washer and dryer. It’s a shade of green not found in nature, unless somewhere on this planet a radioactive mist is settling over a moss-covered rock. In the moonlight. (Radioactive Mist Over Moonlit Moss would be a daring, yet accurate paint chip name.)

So, let’s get philosophical for a moment. Paint-wise, I don’t know how I ignored the one room I visit just about every day, because it’s also a spot where I regroup and gather inner peace. That soothing hum of a tumbling dryer whispers, “Hmm, welp, at least you’re accomplishing something positive today.” This place reminds me that even when life gets frustrating, there’s always a simple way to put one foot in front of the other. And trap some lint in the process.

Another splotch of wisdom: Any space where you spend time, no matter how mundane, deserves aesthetic attention. Years ago I had a dark, damp laundry “area” in an unfinished basement. I was happy to move and graduate to actual drywall, even though it was covered in that odd shade of green. Maybe the escape from the spidery basement is why I lived with the misty moonlit moss.

This wall color change is embarrassingly overdue.

But quick or slow fixes are not always simple, especially lately, which leads to another DIY painter’s tip: It seems there’s a paint shortage of sorts. (And we all now know “shortage” is the buzz word of 2021.)

Forget about finding the pint-size sample you might want, at least for one popular brand. I recently popped by my go-to home improvement store to procure a few little jars of “Alabaster.” There were no samples for this popular shade, nor will there be any time soon. I was told to blame the great Texas power grid failure back in the winter. Apparently, most of the nation’s paint ingredients are produced there.

Now I have to throw a dart and hope the color I choose from a 2-by-2-inch chip is available, and that it doesn’t wind up looking like melted off-brand ice cream. Whatever I carry out of the store, I’ll just have to roll with it.

Reach Denise Snodell at stripmalltree@gmail.com.