The best-laid vacation plans to the mountains can disappear in a sneeze

Preparing for our annual road trip to Colorado was particularly challenging. You’d think after so many of these adventures we’d learn to pare down our necessities for only a week away from home, but with a former nurse (me) and an Eagle Scout (hubby) leading the way, we are more than prepared for what life will hand us. Much more.

Our old minivan of summers past, was stuffed to the gills with bright plastic toys, bulging diaper bags, bags of food, and the big blue cooler filled with sandwiches and drinks for the road. Then, depending on where we were driving, there could be water wings, life jackets, beach towels, bug spray, sun block, the collapsible baby bed, strollers and extra Dramamine for potential barfers.

Just listing it all, makes me want to grab the infamous secret bottle in the trunk, cleverly disguised in a brown paper sack, so Mommy and Daddy could imbibe when the littles finally drifted off to sleep. Note for next trip: Don’t forget the lime and tonic… and a bigger bottle.

Now we have two teenagers and a SUV, you’d think my check-off list would be much shorter, but it sure doesn’t feel like it. This vacation, we are crammed with a ridiculous amount of stuff.

Yes, most of the toys are gone, but they are replaced with outdoor equipment. Fishing gear, hiking gear, boating attire, bug spray, sun block and a favorite pillow for each traveler. Now the suitcases are bigger, and bursting the zippers with outfits in sizes well over 5 toddler. Plus, there more water bottles and shoes than an Imelda Marcos collection.

It took us two days to make it to Colorado in one piece and all shoes intact — or so we thought (foreshadowing music begins). We first stopped for a too-short overnight visit with family; and as planned, strapped a canoe to our luggage rack to deliver to our final destination.

This was a group present for a father’s well-deserved retirement. Plus, why not add one more thing to our loaded down vehicle? For many more hours, my “little SUV that could” wheezed up winding roads and the steepest of altitudes by crossing over the Continental Divide. If my car had been animated, it would have been rasping like a 30-year old smoker, with puffed, dark air bags under its low-beamed headlights.

On day three, we pulled up to our beautiful alpine cabin, when my eldest daughter started feeling sick. “It’s probably a little cold,” I thought. But thankfully this ex-nurse mom brought a full medicine cabinet full of over-the-counter drugs to cure a crash of rhinos with rhinovirus.

During the night, her symptoms worsened, and she developed a temperature and was struggling to catch her breath. Not panicking at all, (ha!) my husband and I hauled her to urgent care to get her tested for COVID-19 on day four.

I never imagined us on this vacation quarantined on the front porch of a ski resort’s medic office, awaiting a fully gowned, masked and shielded nurse to lead us far away from the calm waiting room, lined with people suffering hiking and biking injuries. Thank heavens for rapid COVID and strep testing, for she tested negative. Now we could continue our family fun, which would now include a box of ultra-soft tissues.

Except… she felt really bad and now my second daughter was showing signs of the same infliction. Apparently, according to the doctor, a minor head cold in Kansas is super-sized and much worse in high altitudes. In addition, there had been a sizable fire in Utah days before, and smoke wafted over to our part of Colorado, further intensifying her breathing difficulties.

We hoped it would be a quick bug only lasting few days, so the four of us could enjoy our time together. That didn’t really happen. On the evening of day three, my youngest daughter and husband managed to get the canoe off our vehicle and stored at the nearby lake.

But day four came around, and Munchkin #2 was bed-ridden. The next afternoon (day five), my husband and I reluctantly took the canoe out for a spin while our sick girls were sleeping. It was a lovely little lake; but the short excursion was far from relaxing. I was thinking of our girls the majority of the time and my husband was feeling guilty for enjoying it without them.

On day six my eldest perked up a bit and went on a short hike with her father. Then she had to return to bed. The morning of the seventh day was when we had planned on heading back to Kansas. My husband got up early and fished at the lake, while I packed up our obscene amount of junk.

He caught a rainbow trout which he released because raw fish in any 14-hour car trip is disgusting. That was it. We were leaving. No river rafting, no long day hikes, no zip-lining, no canoe trips, no horseback riding, no date night at a nice restaurant.

With everything packed, sans the canoe, we headed back east. The girls were doing better, but still needed another day or two to fully recuperate. And as long as I don’t catch what they had, I’m thinking a tranquil trip to the spa sounds fabulous. Mama needs some relaxation.

