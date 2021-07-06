Procrastinator distracted herself by studying distraction, ignoring a to-do list

Emily Parnell

During the doldrums of the pandemic when my free hours were as numerous as the list of stagnant tasks on my to-do-list, I entered a burst of pseudo-productiveness. Determined to make better use of my time, I set out on a quest to fine-tune my productivity.

True to myself, I did not tackle the items that seemed to be indefinitely languishing on my list: those with no dates written next to them. Instead, I delved into a study of procrastination and techniques to remedy the issue. A non-procrastinator, such as the one I’m married to, might have exclaimed, “So, instead of (insert random to-do task), you’re researching why you aren’t (doing whatever to-do task I’m avoiding)?”

Oh, the irony is not lost on me, and the statement makes perfect sense. The logic is sound. If you have something to do, just do the thing. To not doing the thing seems like the lazy way out.

I also know that often, not doing the thing is mentally and emotionally draining. Usually, the thing must eventually be done, and the time spent procrastinating is an actual expenditure of the currency of peace-of-mind.

Internet algorithms recognized and fostered my newfound distraction of studying distraction, distracting me with articles from psychologists and coaches about how to avoid distraction. I set aside my task list to read tips and tricks for tackling that to-do list, listened to productivity podcasts, prioritized productivity meditations over actual productivity, and actively analyzed my inaction. It all felt very productive, but my to-do list simply grew longer.

Yet, it was not all for naught, and I was able to pare the litany of tips to a short list of how to identify the short list action items that have actually helped me shorten my list, including:

I now categorize my to-do list to identify my monster tasks — those that I allow to lurk in dark closets rather than slaying them head on.

When I identify monster tasks, which I think of as The Thing, I evaluate friction that keeps me from checking off that box. Some monsters pack an emotional punch, illuminating a personal anxiety, big or small. Others are those I simply care too much about.

I hedge instead of starting, thinking more planning time will result in a better end result. Some monster tasks have earned their avoidance, promising lengthy, frustrating processes with uncertain results. Understanding the reason I’ve not completed the task helps me plan for knocking it off the list.

I then created a separate list of Things — knowing that my regular to-do list is quite easy to complete. These are daunting Things. I have to muster up courage, and sometimes give myself grace if the Thing gets the best of me.

I celebrate boxes checked off the monster list, recognizing that while the Thing may even have been easy to defeat, it was hard to face.

I’ve also learned that distraction is not merely avoidance, it’s also a reprieve, or a reset, that if moderated can help me keep going. I now tackle longer tasks in 20-minute sprints, setting a timer, then walking away for a 3-minute breather before resuming the effort for another 20-minute increment.

Lengthy projects that I could have dragged out for days can be knocked out much more quickly by honoring my timer and allowing my mind time to wander, recover and reset.

By the time society opened back up and my schedule, once again, began to fill, my pseudo-productive quest had resulted in a much shorter and less dreadful list of Things.

The monster tasks will always loom, but the insights I gained gave me weapons and courage to slay them, one-by-one.

