Goat therapy at Deanna Rose farmstead? It’s delightful at the end of the school year

School’s over, folks. Can I get a collective “Yee-haw”?

After 16 months of school (didn’t it take forever?), we all need a break and some fun, and perhaps a touch of therapy. With that in mind, on one summer-like day, I escorted my teen daughter to her happy place: Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead.

One of her favorite things to do as a young girl was to spend the day at the farm, talking to the chickens and delighting in bottle-feeding the baby goats.

The goats were the highlight every time. I never understood why, but spending time with my kids and the “kids” was always therapeutic, joyful and relaxing. We’d giggle at the baby goats butting each other out of the way to win the sweet prize of nectar.

The surprise of an over-zealous goat grabbing the bottle’s end — to knock it free from a feeding hand — always made us squeal in delight. But nothing was as hilarious as a playful goat nibbling on my daughter’s jacket sleeve, or the seat of her pants. Goats are the true comedians of the animal world.

So after our therapeutic visit, I started thinking about goats and how they appear to be the trend. Not just the fainting type on YouTube, but the many breeds of varied sizes that often pop up in the news.

In January of 2017, on a goat farm in Oregon, regular yoga apparently wasn’t relaxing enough for some. Goat yoga came in like a lion and went out in the barn, while hordes of uber-flexible women and men signed up for carpine vinyasa in fields and goat sheds across the U.S.

According to Lainey Morse, she and a yoga-teaching mother came up with the idea of goat yoga at a children’s birthday party. Morse hosted the birthday party on her Oregon farm, and just like the well-loved 1981 Reece’s candy TV commercial, where two people sauntering down the street, bump into each other mixing one person’s chocolate bar with the other’s open jar of peanut butter, Morse had the goats and the other mom had the yoga skills.

Why hadn’t combining goats and yoga happened earlier? It’s like Jazzercise and ring-tailed lemurs. Some things just sound more exciting when paired together.

Well, the trend may have started in Oregon, but the news from farms and goat herders spread nationwide. It turns out the baby goats had a healing affect. Are you thinking, “How can doing yoga in a functioning barn be relaxing?”

Picture this: You and your friends go to your usual instructor-led yoga class, and periodically a baby goat will climb up your downward dog pose. If you can get through this class without cracking a smile or busting your core, you’re deep in zen-land. And as I vaguely recall Maharishi Mahesh Yogi saying, “Laughter is the best medicine… and why not with goats?”

During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the Rowandale Farm in Colden, New York, offered a free way to decrease anxiety and stress by offering goat therapy.

“Goat therapy is no different than having any other therapy animal,” said Alice Clarkson, the farm’s goat expert. Clarkson explained how people can de-stress by cuddling with cute baby goats.

“We do painting with goats, we do goat yoga, we teach all kinds of different classes from gardening to canning,” said the owner of the farm. I’m a bit wary of a canning class with your assigned baby goat partner, but 2020 was a stressful time and I’m sure I would have been up for it if we lived closer.

In an article on PsychologyToday.com, animal-assisted therapy has shown to be effective since the 1800s. The research shows that patients “experienced an increase in endorphin release, but a decrease in secretion of stress hormones, like cortisol, norepinephrine, and epinephrine. This all contributes to the overall improvement that has been observed in patients exposed to animal-assisted therapy.”

So, bring on the goats. Luckily, a prescription or an appointment is not required for this type of therapy. Finding a local petting zoo is accessible for most, and luckily, we have one close by. That day with my daughter, I ended up purchasing a family season pass for Deanna Rose. I think we are going to be on a first name basis with these goats.

Stacey Hatton