Marshy backyard plus two dogs means recently cleaned carpet is in mucky danger

Stacey Hatton and her family fell in love with Bella, not considering that she’d be a bit high-maintenance. She’s pictured in the family Jacuzzi after a romp through the backyard. Courtesy photo

Researchers over the years have determined if a person has their carpets professionally cleaned, one of two things are bound to happen within the first 24 hours. A pet accident will occur, or a long rain will start.

It’s usually one of our cats who is vomiting on my beautifully unstained carpet. Typically, in our home, the barf is just close enough to the easy-to-clean hardwood floor. I know they are mocking me.

Me: Mr. Furball, you were so close! Why can’t you ever hack up hairballs on hard surfaces?

Cat: Rolls eyes with aloof look while slowly strutting away and whapping my leg with tail to punctuate the scene.

So, I get the stain up, and proudly take in my beautifully clean carpet. When… boom. A bolt of thunder echoes through my front room. I feel the shudder in my knees. I yelp out to no one, “It’s going to rain” and rush to the laundry room for a stack of retired bath towels.

Most of my life, I’ve adored the rain. I love the sweet pitter-patter of droplets on my windowsill. The earthy scent that only comes from a summer downpour is one of my favorites. Even getting caught in the rain without an umbrella can be a beautiful thing, as long as you aren’t on the way to get your driver’s license photo taken. But rain with freshly shampooed carpets and dogs has smacked the fun out of rain for me.

I have one dog who fares better than the other in the dirty foot world. Our smaller dog’s feet are more compact, so rain and dirty puddle remnants seem to slide off of her before she gets back to the door. Then there’s our beauty… Bella (which of course means beautiful in Italian). Bella is a wonderful dog but calling her high maintenance doesn’t even do her justice.

First, she is a large-sized, white, curly haired dog. When she was a puppy, we were swept away in love by her darling photo, so a lot of the details (like grooming costs) were glossed over when we decided to buy her. Up until then, I had only raised easier maintenance dogs. A golden Labrador, a black Labrador and… I guess that was it.

I grew up with cats, so I didn’t realize that different dogs had different care requirements. Like more expensive haircuts than I give myself. I thought you just tossed them all in, washed them on a gentle setting in warm and dried on permanent press. All kidding aside, I do know how to give a dog a bath. We use our Jacuzzi.

Recently with our biblical rain, baths were numerous for my dog and my pre-twinging back. Every time our two dogs trampled across our backyard racetrack, comprised of foul-smelling, marshy sediment, they needed a bath up to their eight doggy armpits. The first day of this never-ending storm meant painfully leaning over the side of the Jacuzzi numerous times to reach our cowering pup.

Also, you can only imagine how full of angst I was each time we let them run back through the door and across the pristine carpet to the bathtub. As they barged in the back door, we would first wrestle them to the floor and towel off their feet with our collection of retired grungy bath towels. We were praying all the while that the towel would contain most of the foul mud, so there wasn’t a dirty paw trail to the bathroom on my newly cleaned carpet.

Initially, the dogs were hesitant to get in the tub, but after weeks of sometimes several foot baths a day, I can order Bella to head to the bath and she goes straight there and jumps in the Jacuzzi. She’s a very smart pooch.

Today the grass is green and tall and speckled in the morning mist. Our backyard sump pump has been working overtime for two weeks now, but it’s still not enough to keep certain parts of the yard from being boggy.

The too familiar cloud cover has finally broken away, and the welcomed sun is inching up from the east. I give the sun a welcome greeting (a sun salutation) and beg Mother Nature to heat up my yard for the sake of my back health and sanity.

Then I check the weather. It will be a beautiful day today. And tomorrow? You guessed it, a 52% chance of rain.

Stacey Hatton can be found sloshing through her yard making sure the rains aren’t damaging her garden. She can be reached at laughingwithkids@yahoo.com.