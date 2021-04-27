‘Socialist’ institutions like Medicare helped ease this writer into his 80s

Charles Hammer

It looked like a snake with a pinched-in waist, glowing as it throbbed on an X-ray monitor suspended above my face.

“That’s the main left coronary artery,” the cardiologist explained, “sometimes called the widow maker. You can see the blockage.”

He put his finger on the snake’s narrow waist. “You need a stent right here. Is that OK?”

Widow maker, I thought as I pondered this obstruction in my heart.

“OK!”

That occurred in 2006 when I was 72 years old. Thanks to the stent, I’m still here to write this column at age 86. I am just one example of what’s been happening to us Americans. Between 1959 and 2014, we experienced an unprecedented increase in average life expectancy from 69.9 years to 78.9 — nine precious extra years of life on earth. Something like this came about in nearly all developed nations.

Strangely, according to a Harvard Medical School study, we are the only developed country whose life expectancy stopped expanding after 2010. America spends more per person for health care than any country on earth. Yet compared mostly with more “socialized” medical systems like those of Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland and England, we rank 35th in the world for life span. Citizens of those nations take better care of each other than we do.

That’s the bad news. Let me get back to the good. The story of my own rescue from heart disease opened in 1929 when a nervy Berlin physician, Werner Forssmann, cut into a vein in his arm, inserted a catheter tube and slid it forward into his own heart. He then walked to an X-ray machine, where he documented this first interior exploration of the living human heart.

Similarly, my cardiologist in 2006 explored my heart to find that narrowing of the widow maker. He slid in a miniature balloon, which was enclosed in a mesh stent like a tiny, stupendously expensive door spring. He inflated the balloon, and thus the stent, to open the blockage. Then he deflated it and withdrew, leaving behind the cute mesh gadget that still props my artery open. Easy physician access to the heart’s interior: that’s one reason why since 1950 death rates from heart disease in America have declined 60%.

In 1975 my wife’s Aunt Luna went blind as cataracts fogged her eyes. Her ophthalmologist was able to remove her smudged collagen lenses, but that’s all. Without lenses to focus, Aunt Luna groped her way nearly blind through the rest of her life with Coke-bottle-thick glasses. At age 66 in year 2000 I was going blind for the same reason. Within the space of 20 minutes a doctor sliced my eyes open, vacuumed out the lenses and inserted calibrated clear plastic substitutes. Waking up at home the morning after, I could see better than I had since my teen years — and I still do.

In the 1956 U.S. Army, I met a soldier with a torn intestinal membrane, which threatened to allow a loop of his gut to push through. Only an external truss pressing against his belly prevented a fatal strangulated hernia. I came up with a hernia myself in the 1990s, whereupon the surgeon opened me, inserted a plastic mesh bulwark and sent me home. The bulwark still holds. The three techniques I cite here are just a fraction of those in which science has rescued me and millions of fellow Americans.

Also lengthening our lives are our own “socialist” institutions like VA healthcare, Social Security legislation signed by Franklin Roosevelt in 1935, plus Medicare signed by President Lyndon Johnson in 1965 at the Truman Library in Independence. Former President Harry Truman and his wife, Bess, were the first to enroll that day.

Because of all that past care, I now cook my own meals, mow my lawn, trim shrubs with a chainsaw, fix damaged windows and paint the sills, clean my house and each Thursday exhaust myself on a three-mile walk with friends. I’m so lucky that I don’t yet even know what’s going to kill me.

